'Every minute that passed the prices of flights were going up': Lynx Air travellers left scrambling to return home
From paying for exorbitant last-minute tickets to sleeping overnight at airports and having flights cancelled after boarding the plane, Lynx Air travellers are sharing how they were left “stranded” abroad as the airline wound down operations.
On Friday, the Calgary-based airline announced it would cease all operations just after midnight on Monday, urging travellers to contact their credit card companies to seek refunds for their booked travel plans.
The abrupt closure forced some Lynx travellers to scramble to make last-ditch efforts to fly home while away on vacation.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Aedan Burnett flew to Cancun on Feb. 17 for a week-long vacation with his girlfriend – their first trip together. The two had a fun time away, Burnett told CTV News Toronto, but it quickly soured when they were notified at 10 p.m. Thursday that their flight home on Feb. 25 was cancelled.
“My girlfriend was asleep, and I was thinking of ways to wake her up to tell the news,” Burnett said. “I woke her up and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I got some bad news. We need to find a new way home.’ But yeah, I was not particularly thrilled, to put it mildly.”
To get home, Burnett said it cost $1,000 each for one-way tickets on an Air Canada flight home last Sunday – about double the amount they had initially paid for a round-trip with Lynx.
Aedan Burnett and his girlfriend during their trip to Mexico. (Aedan Burnett)
Joie Martinez, who also recently flew out to Cancun with her husband for the first time, said she was forced to sleep at the airport as they found out their return trip was cancelled as they arrived to check in.
“No notifications, no emails, no text, no calls,” Martinez told CTV News Toronto. “The people [at Lynx’s desk at the airport] told me all flights for Lynx are cancelled. We were really shocked, we don’t know what to do, what to say, and then […] they don’t even tell us – to help us out, what to do.”
They found an American Airlines flight that would take them to Toronto Pearson International Airport, costing $1,545 all together, but with a 12-hour layover in Dallas first. The flight to Dallas was scheduled to depart at 6:50 p.m. on Feb. 25, and instead of spending more money on accommodations, Martinez said she and her husband tried to sleep under a blanket in a corner of the airport.
“We were just budgeting our money. Like we cannot eat a full meal, but have to buy one burger and make it half,” Martinez said.
They landed back in Toronto at around 1 p.m. on Monday, and had to miss a full day of work.
“We spent one day, we’re supposed to go back to work today, me and my husband, but we were off so that’s no pay, and that’s hard,” Martinez said.
Stuck, stranded, and left scrambling
Angie Nelson flew from Calgary to Orlando with a large group of 12, including a two-year-old and a three-month-old infant.
“We received an email from Lynx on Friday, Feb. 23 that our flight home the next day had been cancelled. We were stranded in Orlando,” Nelson wrote in an email to CTV News Toronto.
Her group explored their options, first looking at WestJet flights as they were offering 25 per cent off economy fares for former Lynx routes on bookings made up until Feb. 29.
“Even while my husband was on the phone with WestJet, prices were jumping [more than four times the price of our original flights],” Nelson said, adding the earliest flight home with the Canadian airline was March 3.
They were travelling with five university students who had to get back in time for exams following their reading week break. Nelson said they were “scrambling to find anything back.”
“Every minute that passed, the prices of flights [were] going up. Our son-in-law ended up paying $1,919 for a one-way ticket to Edmonton, as he had an important school exam he had to get back for,” Nelson said.
The rest of the group, Nelson said, found tickets with Delta to Kalispell, Montana, which is a five-and-a-half-hour drive away from Calgary. After landing at around 9 p.m. on Feb. 24, they made it back home at around 2 a.m. after a family member drove across the border to pick them up.
The cost for their original return flights was $6,240 for 12 people, plus an infant, but Nelson said they had to pay an additional $10,090.
Rayyan Saiyed had his domestic flight from Vancouver to Winnipeg cancelled ahead of midterms, throwing him and his brother into “a complete mess.”
“I made it back in time for my midterm, but was really tired for it as the flight was so late,” Saiyed said, noting his Air Canada flight touched down at 1:30 a.m. on Monday. Meanwhile, Saiyed said his mother has remained in Vancouver since Feb. 17, “stuck” in the city.
Despite an hour delay, Steve Bergeron’s 85-year-old mother boarded her Lynx flight at Toronto Pearson on Friday morning. As per FlightAware’s tracking data, the flight, destined for Fort Myers, Fla., circled the tarmac before returning to its original gate.
Bergeron, through a statement provided by his mother, explained the engine sounded like it was revving for take off.
“At the last [second], the plane was [revving] down and the pilot then informed us that we were returning to gate as the flight was cancelled,” the statement read. “We were told we were going to be met with representatives with further explanation.”
All of the Lynx desks were closed when passengers disembarked, Bergeron said, and his mother waited about an hour until a wheelchair could be brought over to her.
“We had to scramble to send someone from the family to pick her up from out of town,” Bergeron said.
Several Canadians, impacted by Lynx Air’s closure, expressed concerns about getting refunds, especially as many had to pay more than what they bargained for to return home.
President of Air Passenger Rights, Gabor Lukacs, explained what may happen to everyone who bought a ticket with the now-defunct airline.
“Passengers who purchase tickets using a credit card may be able to obtain a refund of services that have been paid out but not received through statutory chargeback on their credit card under provincial legislation,” Lukacs told CTV News Atlantic.
“If they used a different method, it may be a challenge. Some banks may be able to offer them some help but credit cards do have to offer this protection in the vast majority of Canadian provinces.”
Higher airfares for Canadian airlines
Lukacs expressed concerns about Canadians’ reduction of choice for travel, as it could lead to higher airfares.
Lynx Air’s collapse flies on the coattails of WestJet shuttering its budget subsidiary Swoop, which it baked into its mainline operation in October (which is also the plan with Sunwing Airlines).
John Gradek, a faculty lecturer at McGill University, says Canadian air travellers are “the big losers” here.
“Canadians are about to lose low prices, and the stability of the Canadian air travel market is at risk,” Gradek told CTVNews.ca.
Cameron Doerkson, an analyst with the National Bank of Canada, pointed out in a letter to clients Friday that Lynx offers some of the “most aggressive” pricing on certain routes across Canada and to the U.S.
“Indeed, our weekly fare surveys generally show Lynx as having materially lower published fares than Air Canada on the routes we track,” Doerkson wrote.
Doerkson also flagged Lynx’s incapability of staying afloat could be seen as a red flag for future startups looking to jet across Canada.
“One of the financial backers of Lynx was Indigo Partners, a successful private equity investor in numerous low-cost airlines globally,” Doerkson said. “The fact that even with the help of an experienced investor, Lynx Air was unable to have success with its ultra-low-cost model strategy and was also unable to source additional capital to sustain its operations speaks to the challenges any startup airline faces in Canada.”
With files from CTV Atlantic and CTVNews.ca’s Christl Dabu
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Missing N.S. woman, three-year-old boy found dead
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman and a three-year-old boy who were reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area have both been found dead, police say.
Unusual donation to Abbotsford thrift store prompts police response, evacuation of nearby businesses
Multiple businesses in an Abbotsford, B.C., strip mall were evacuated Monday after police responded to reports of an explosive device inside a neighbouring thrift store.
Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson died of 'acute cocaine overdose': pathologist
A forensic pathologist told a Saskatchewan coroner's inquest on Tuesday that the man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a brutal stabbing rampage died from an "acute cocaine overdose."
OPINION Where are the Prince and Princess of Wales?
What is the mysterious reason that caused Prince William to miss his own godfather's memorial service? And why is the Princess of Wales conspicuously absent? CTV News royal commentator Afua Hagan shares her thoughts.
50 years later: Reckless rampage in Elmira, Ont., leads to restorative justice movement
It’s been 50 years since a drunken vandalism spree in Elmira changed the Canadian justice system forever.
'Every minute that passed the prices of flights were going up': Lynx Air travellers left scrambling to return home
From paying for exorbitant last-minute tickets to sleeping overnight at airports and having flights cancelled after boarding the plane, Lynx Air travellers are sharing how they were left 'stranded' abroad as the airline wound down operations.
B.C. family says 23-year-old woman died after misdiagnosis, prompting calls for accountability
B.C.'s provincial health-care system is under scrutiny following the death of a 23-year-old woman in Nanaimo.
Ottawa will shut down shady post-secondary institutions if provinces don't: Miller
Ottawa is ready to step in and shut down shady schools that are abusing the international student program if provinces don't crack down, Immigration Minister Marc Miller warned Tuesday.
Multiple offers mounting for houses under $1 million in Toronto: real estate agents
Multiple offers are mounting for houses under the $1 million mark in Toronto while prices stay steady and competition moves faster and fiercer, according to real estate agents in the city.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
After record-breaking temperatures, Montreal under flash freeze, wind warnings
Judging by the number of people wearing shorts outside, it's not that surprising that a weather record was broken Tuesday in Montreal, but residents shouldn't get too used to that summer feeling.
-
MISSING
MISSING Body of missing Quebec woman found, police say
The body of a Quebec woman missing for nearly a week was discovered in Saint-Jerome Tuesday afternoon.
-
Proposed Quebec language rules will lead to fewer products, higher prices: lawyer
Proposed Quebec regulations that would require more French markings on consumer products will lead to fewer choices and higher costs for things such as home appliances, according to an industry group and a Montreal lawyer.
London
-
Clarifying the confusion: Why the London Boat, Fishing, and Outdoor show was promoted, despite being cancelled
For the second year in a row, the London Boat, Fishing, and Outdoor Show received widespread online promotion but the event was never actually planned to take place.
-
'97 per cent in favour': Central Elgin workers prepare to strike after bargaining impasse with municipality
Central Elgin municipal workers said they’ll hit the picket line on March 11 if their employer doesn’t meet their demands around wages and benefit enhancements.
-
Fatal crash in Aylmer knocks out power
The incident happened on South Street West between Wellington Street and Raglan Street. South Street west was closed for several hours while repairs were made to a damaged hydro pole
Kitchener
-
Flash freeze expected Wednesday afternoon
Winter will return in a big way on Wednesday.
-
'It continues to grow as a waste site': Neighbours frustrated with mess at Bathurst Drive encampment
People in the Bathurst Drive area of north Waterloo say they’ve had enough with a massive pile of garbage at an encampment site located in the green space behind an office park.
-
50 years later: Reckless rampage in Elmira, Ont., leads to restorative justice movement
It’s been 50 years since a drunken vandalism spree in Elmira changed the Canadian justice system forever.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury doctor drama: controversial cardiologist ‘exposed patients to harm,’ fought with colleagues
In a ruling released this week, a prominent Sudbury cardiologist lost his long battle to restore his hospital privileges at Health Sciences North.
-
Northern Ontario mom calls for change at pharmacies after prescription error
On Feb. 12, Natalie Desroches sent her husband to Shoppers Drug Mart at Highway 655 in Timmins to pick up their son's ADHD medication.
-
Winter storm, flash freeze as weather warnings for northeastern Ont.
Flash freeze and winter storm warnings are in effect for several northeastern Ont. communities, Environment Canada said Tuesday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's Courtyard Restaurant closing its doors after 40 years of business
The Courtyard Restaurant on George Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market is closing its doors for good on Tuesday.
-
Trillium Line hits another delay, opening timeline pushed back through the summer
OC Transpo officials say the north-south Trillium Line could hit yet another delay, with the timeline for opening being potentially extended into the summer.
-
Ottawa police seek help locating missing woman
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 45-year-old woman.
Windsor
-
Police nab suspect after 12 residential break-ins
Windsor police officers have arrested a 56-year-old man following an investigation into a series of residential break-ins in Windsor and Amherstburg.
-
Windsor sees hottest February day on record
With the mercury reaching 21.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, Windsor unofficially beat its record for the warmest February day ever recorded.
-
'Tax cap' pitched by Windsor councillor to curb big budgets
With higher than standard property tax increases in municipalities across Essex County, the province and the country in 2024, one Windsor city councillor believes he has the answer: a property tax cap.
Barrie
-
Officers in Bradford, Ont. make bizarre discovery during routine traffic stop
Police officers made a bizarre discovery during a routine traffic stop in Bradford for a vehicle that failed to stop at a four-way intersection at Simcoe and Canal Roads.
-
Police investigation underway in Alliston neighbourhood, 3 arrested
Provincial police cruisers and yellow police tape surround two homes in Alliston Tuesday morning as part of an ongoing investigation involving three suspects.
-
Township to replace photo radar camera that vandals cut down and destroyed
The Township of Essa plans to replace a photo radar speed camera after someone cut it down from along the 25th Sideroad and destroyed it.
Atlantic
-
Missing N.S. woman, three-year-old boy found dead
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman and a three-year-old boy who were reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area have both been found dead, police say.
-
Weather warnings issued in Maritimes for strong wind, heavy rain Wednesday into Thursday
Strong winds and heavy rain are coming to the Maritimes this week.
-
N.S. auditor calls RCMP over 'concealment' by provincial Liberals of misuse of funds
Nova Scotia's auditor general is asking the Mounties to investigate the provincial Liberal party over its "apparent concealment" of the misuse of public funds by a former employee.
Calgary
-
Should political parties be part of Alberta's municipal politics?
Though Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's "in favour" of introducing party politics at the municipal level, Calgary's Mayor is firmly against it.
-
Auburn Bay Pit Bull attacks leave man injured, one dog dead and another hurt
A Calgary man is recovering from several bites and bruises after he and his two dogs were attacked by two Pit Bull Terriers while out for a walk on Sunday night in the community of Auburn Bay
-
'Just devastating': Over-capacity schools creating problems for Calgary families
Parents in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood are speaking out after being told their kids couldn’t attend a nearby school.
Winnipeg
-
'I believe this is a strong NHL market': Bettman tries to put fears to rest as Jets deal with low attendance
Gary Bettman had a clear message for Winnipeg Jets fans during his media availability Tuesday – he is confident in the team and the hockey market, and the Jets aren't going anywhere.
-
'A stretch of resources': Winnipeg shelters feeling impact from increase in asylum seekers
A growing number of asylum seekers is putting pressure on Winnipeg’s already strained shelter system.
-
Manitoba couples open the barn doors for AirBnb seekers
If you take a trip to Morden’s downtown, a barn with nearly 100 years of history is offering a unique place to stay in the city of discovery.
Vancouver
-
B.C. family says 23-year-old woman died after misdiagnosis, prompting calls for accountability
B.C.'s provincial health-care system is under scrutiny following the death of a 23-year-old woman in Nanaimo.
-
B.C. Conservatives plan to remove portables in Surrey schools, teachers call it 'impossible'
The B.C. Conservative Party is promising to eliminate portable classrooms in Surrey by increasing class sizes.
-
'A crazy scene': Teen describes escape from burning New Westminster home
It was early Tuesday morning when Anthony Gomez awoke to the sound of people banging on the doo of his home in New Westminster.
Edmonton
-
New photos released of man believed to be responsible for hit-and-run death
RCMP have released new images of the man believed to be responsible for the hit-and-run death of a 45-year-old woman over the weekend.
-
Diehard tourists: Oilers fans visit their mecca of Edmonton
They came from different parts of the world to experience Edmonton and what it's like to cheer for its National Hockey League team while physically in the City of Champions.
-
Alberta school bus driver charged with child pornography offences
A school bus driver who worked in Parkland County is facing child pornography charges.