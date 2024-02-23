WestJet offers discount on former Lynx routes
In the wake of an announcement that Lynx Airlines will close its doors, WestJet has introduced a new deal on routes previously served by the soon-to-be defunct carrier.
The company is offering 25 per cent off of economy fare for former Lynx route on bookings made up until Feb. 29.
WestJet is also offering a $500 cap on all domestic fares for non-stop routes formerly serviced by Lynx.
On Thursday, Lynx announced it would cease operations at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, shutting down less than two years after it launched.
“Over the past year, Lynx Air, has faced a number of significant headwinds including rising operating costs, high fuel prices, exchange rates, increasing airport charges and a difficult economic and regulatory environment,” the airline said.
Federal transport minister Pablo Rodriguez said Thursday that he was closely following the airline’s announcement.
“I’m thinking of the Canadian travellers and workers affected by this news, their families, and the communities across Canada who will feel the impact of this,” the minister said, adding that he expects Lynx to help its customers who had incoming flights to get them back home as soon as possible and offer a refund if the fare isn’t honoured.
“My office has been in touch with Lynx, we will continue to communicate with all parties, and we’ve convened calls with other airlines to see how they can help, to ensure the passengers are put first.”
CHEAP FLIGHTS TO EUROPEAN CITIES
WestJet isn’t the only airline offering discounted fares right now.
PLAY Airlines, a low-cost carrier based out of Iceland, is offering 20 per cent off flights from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport to Paris, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, London, Berlin, and Dublin for travel dates between April and May, and September and December 2024, though the promotion isn’t tied to the Lynx bankruptcy.
The promotion will bring most of the eligible roundtrip flights to under $200 US ($270 Canadian), before tax.
The offer is first-come, first-served and expires March 1, the company said on its website.
Restrictions and baggage fees apply.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada announces new sanctions on Russia in co-ordination with U.K., U.S.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly announced a new round of sanctions on 10 individuals and 153 Russian entities Friday.
Concordia and McGill taking Quebec to court over tuition policies
Concordia and McGill universities are suing the Quebec government over its new tuition policies, which would hike rates for out-of-province and international students hoping to study in the province.
Pamela Salem, Miss Moneypenny in Bond movie 'Never Say Never Again,' dead at 80
British actress Pamela Salem, who starred alongside Sean Connery as Miss Moneypenny in the 1983 James Bond film 'Never Say Never Again,' has died at age 80, production company Big Finish announced Friday.
Couple detained at Punta Cana airport claim household product was mistaken for cocaine
A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.
Senior with dementia loses $600K to repeated grandparent scams
The Ontario provincial police are warning Canadians to be vigilant after a senior with dementia lost $600,000 through repeated grandparent scams.
Extreme cold warnings issued for some Canadian provinces: forecast
Canadians can look forward to a warm-up in temperatures by Sunday or Monday, according to the latest forecasts.
Lynx Air shutdown could leave travellers stranded as of Monday
Come Monday, Canadian travellers booked with the ultra-low-cost airline Lynx Air will be out of luck and its employees out of work.
ISIS bride loses her appeal over the removal of her U.K. citizenship
A woman who travelled to Syria as a teenager to join the Islamic State group lost her appeal Friday against the British government's decision to revoke her U.K. citizenship, with judges saying that it wasn't for them to rule on whether it was “harsh” to do so.
Video shows shooting in White Rock, B.C., that left 4 injured early Thursday
A shooting that left four people injured in White Rock, B.C., early Thursday morning was captured on a nearby surveillance camera, and CTV News has obtained the shocking video.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Concordia and McGill taking Quebec to court over tuition policies
Concordia and McGill universities are suing the Quebec government over its new tuition policies, which would hike rates for out-of-province and international students hoping to study in the province.
-
Quebec cold case conviction highlights advances in DNA research techniques
A Quebec man's first-degree murder conviction in the death of a junior college student in 2000 has highlighted advances in DNA research that are being used to solve cold cases all over Canada.
-
Jean-Guy Talbot, who won 5 consecutive Stanley Cups with the Habs, dies at 91
Jean-Guy Talbot, one of 12 Montreal Canadiens players to win five consecutive Stanley Cups between 1956 and 1960, has died at the age of 91.
London
-
Strathroy-Caradoc police investigating 'sudden death' at long-term care facility
An investigation is underway following a sudden death at a long-term care facility, Strathroy-Caradoc police said on Thursday.
-
London attack ruling first to recognize terror on grounds of white nationalism
The case of an Ontario man who carried out a deadly attack on a Muslim family was the first to recognize terrorism on grounds of white supremacist ideology and further emphasized that terrorism isn't limited to those who belong to specific groups, experts and observers said after the landmark trial ended this week.
-
'Increased police presence' in Elgin County
Members of the public are asked to avoid an area in the Municipality of West Elgin Friday morning due to an ongoing police investigation.
Kitchener
-
Couple detained at Punta Cana airport claim household product was mistaken for cocaine
A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.
-
'Facial recognition' error message on vending machine sparks concern at University of Waterloo
A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.
-
Teenager and man arrested after weapon seized at Fairview Park mall
A teenager and a man from Kitchener are facing charges after police were called to the Fairview Park mall Thursday night.
Northern Ontario
-
'My parents had no idea': Sex trafficking survivor shares her story
Research has shown that sex trafficking is rampant. For Canadians reading this story this means that within one kilometre from where you’re presently located, a young person is being lured into sex trafficking.
-
Sault man acquitted of rape after his accuser dies
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been acquitted of rape, in part, because his accuser passed away before the start of the trial. WARNING: This story contains details of sexual assault which may be disturbing to some readers.
-
Air Canada passengers recount 'hellish journey' to Toronto after 10 delays, 1 cancelled flight
Ten delays, one cancellation, and about 27 hours later, Air Canada travellers trying to jet out of Fort Lauderdale finally made what one of them is calling a 'hellish journey' back to Toronto.
Ottawa
-
1,500 shoplifting incidents reported at Ottawa LCBO locations over three months
More than 1,500 shoplifting incidents were reported at LCBO outlets in Ottawa during the final three months of 2023, as Ottawa police continue to see a rise in shoplifting incidents in the capital.
-
OPP investigating suspicious death in Township of Alfred-Plantagenet
Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Township of Alfred-Plantagenet, around 65 km away from Ottawa.
-
'No threat to public safety': 1 person in custody, another injured following shooting in Pembroke, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a shooting incident in Pembroke, Ont. along McKenzie Street.
Windsor
-
51 traffic-related charges handed out by Windsor police
Windsor police were cracking down on drivers in the city on Thursday.
-
Windsor warming bus to help people experiencing homelessness
The City of Windsor announced a new mobile warming centre will be on the streets for people experiencing homelessness over the next few months.
-
Police track down woman at home after alleged theft from Winners
A 39-year-old Chatham woman has been charged after police say she stole several items from Winners.
Barrie
-
Police investigate shooting in Alliston
Police are investigating a shooting in New Tecumseth on Kidd Crescent on Thursday afternoon.
-
Hospital brings back X-ray walk-in-only services
X-rays will still require a referral and requisition from an ordering healthcare provider, which is generally doctors and nurse practitioners.
-
Man accused of killing his wife tells 911 dispatcher she 'left in a complete rage'
Michael Sedo returned to the witness stand in a Newmarket courtroom on Thursday for cross-examination from the defence in the case against his father, John Sedo, the Aurora, Ont. man accused of killing his wife, Helen, who disappeared in July 2020.
Atlantic
-
Task force recommends creation of independent N.S. energy operator
The Clean Electricity Solutions Task Force is recommending the creation of an independent energy operator to oversee new infrastructure.
-
Maritime gas prices drop slightly
Gas pump prices in the Maritimes dropped overnight, although some provinces saw more significant decreases than others.
-
Saint John police officer released from hospital after stabbing
The Saint John police officer who was stabbed Wednesday night at a hardware store has been released from hospital.
Calgary
-
Lynx Air files for creditor protection, ceasing operations on Feb. 26
Lynx Air announced Thursday that it has filed for creditor protection from the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta. The airline said in a release that it will cease operations at midnight, Monday, Feb. 26, with flights continuing until then.
-
AHS cancels postings for management, non-clinical positions until end of March: memo
Alberta Health Services has implemented a partial hiring freeze until the end of the first quarter of 2024, according to an AHS memo released by the Opposition NDP.
-
4-vehicle crash on Stoney Trail sends 2 people to hospital
Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving four vehicles on Stoney Trail on Wednesday evening.
Winnipeg
-
'It was just a hoax': Winnipeg senior warns others after nearly falling victim to phone scam
A Winnipeg senior who was almost swindled out of $5,000 by a phone scam is sharing her story in hopes of saving others from falling victim.
-
Manitoba man charged in death of five family members to make court appearance
The Manitoba man accused of killing five family members, including his three young children, is expected to make a court appearance in Winnipeg today.
-
Lynx Air shutdown could leave travellers stranded as of Monday
Come Monday, Canadian travellers booked with the ultra-low-cost airline Lynx Air will be out of luck and its employees out of work.
Vancouver
-
Gas prices soar in B.C.'s Lower Mainland before the weekend
Gas prices are once again on the rise in the Lower Mainland.
-
B.C. government's plan to fund IVF welcomed – even by some who just missed out
The fertility journey can be a challenging one and for one Vancouver woman, it took her all the way to Greece.
-
Serial killer Robert Pickton eligible to apply for day parole, but no hearing set
Notorious serial killer Robert Pickton is eligible to apply for day parole and his victims' families are bracing for what could be ahead.
Edmonton
-
Pride crosswalks, non-government flags banned in Alberta town after community vote
Westlock, a town of about 5,000 people north of Edmonton, voted Thursday in favour of a bylaw that prohibits rainbow crosswalks and restricts the town to flying only government flags.
-
Worker hospitalized after exposure at Red Deer County oil-and-gas site
Two people who were exposed to a substance at an oil-and-gas site in Red Deer County on Tuesday needed to be hospitalized, officials say.
-
Oilers host Wild as both chase a bounce-back win
The Edmonton Oilers will be looking to improve their start when they host the Minnesota Wild on Friday.