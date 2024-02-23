WestJet offers discount on former Lynx routes

In the wake of an announcement that Lynx Airlines will close its doors, WestJet has introduced a new deal on routes previously served by the soon-to-be defunct carrier.

The company is offering 25 per cent off of economy fare for former Lynx route on bookings made up until Feb. 29.

WestJet is also offering a $500 cap on all domestic fares for non-stop routes formerly serviced by Lynx.

On Thursday, Lynx announced it would cease operations at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, shutting down less than two years after it launched.

“Over the past year, Lynx Air, has faced a number of significant headwinds including rising operating costs, high fuel prices, exchange rates, increasing airport charges and a difficult economic and regulatory environment,” the airline said.

Federal transport minister Pablo Rodriguez said Thursday that he was closely following the airline’s announcement.

“I’m thinking of the Canadian travellers and workers affected by this news, their families, and the communities across Canada who will feel the impact of this,” the minister said, adding that he expects Lynx to help its customers who had incoming flights to get them back home as soon as possible and offer a refund if the fare isn’t honoured.

“My office has been in touch with Lynx, we will continue to communicate with all parties, and we’ve convened calls with other airlines to see how they can help, to ensure the passengers are put first.”

CHEAP FLIGHTS TO EUROPEAN CITIES

WestJet isn’t the only airline offering discounted fares right now.

PLAY Airlines, a low-cost carrier based out of Iceland, is offering 20 per cent off flights from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport to Paris, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, London, Berlin, and Dublin for travel dates between April and May, and September and December 2024, though the promotion isn’t tied to the Lynx bankruptcy.

The promotion will bring most of the eligible roundtrip flights to under $200 US ($270 Canadian), before tax.

The offer is first-come, first-served and expires March 1, the company said on its website.

Restrictions and baggage fees apply.