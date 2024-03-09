Eugene Levy receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame for 'life spent making people laugh'

One of Canada’s most famous fathers and beloved actors, Eugene Levy, now has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Levy was inducted to the star-studded walkway Friday morning for his television career, his name now the 2,773rd among the list of celebrities on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

“We are very excited to welcome Eugene Levy to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition to his artistic achievements, Eugene has displayed exceptional dedication to his craft and has become a beloved figure in the industry,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a release. “His professionalism and genuine passion for his work have garnered him the respect and admiration of his peers, and of course his millions of fans.”

The Emmy-winning actor, producer and writer is more commonly known for his comedy series “Schitt’s Creek,” co-created with his son Dan Levy. Still, he has appeared in a number of notable comedic films like “American Pie,” “Best in Show” and “Waiting for Guffman.”

Earning this star is about as far as one could get from his hometown, Levy noted in his acceptance speech.

“My hometown Hamilton was a big steel town when I was growing up, and if you did not want to spend your life in the steel mills or working in the scrap metal business or selling suits in one of Hamilton’s fine haberdasheries you had to get an education and become a doctor or a dentist or a lawyer or an engineer or an accountant, but nobody went into the entertainment business – it just didn’t happen in Hamilton in the 1960s,” Levy said, before touching on the theatrical roles he first played as he became enamoured with the industry.

“Even then, the sound of audience laughter have had a big appeal for me, so cutting to the chase here, that’s how I spent the next 50-plus years working in comedy, playing comedy characters. How rewarding was that, a life spent making people laugh.”

Even though he spent decades making people laugh, Levy does not feel he’s the funniest person in the family.

“Here’s some irony for you – I’m not the funny guy in my family. That medal belongs to my wife, Deb, and yet I’m getting the star. Go figure.”

Eugene Levy, left, and Catherine O'Hara attend a ceremony honoring Levy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

While Levy’s son was not in attendance – “He’s shooting a movie in Bulgaria, and tell me that doesn’t sound like an episode right out of ‘Schitt’s Creek’” – he was joined by “American Pie” co-star Jason Biggs, and Catherine O’Hara and his daughter Sarah Levy.

Sarah Levy, who also starred as Twyla Sands in “Schitt’s Creek,” introduced her father before he was presented with his star, talking about what it was like growing up surrounded by the world of film and television as Eugene Levy honed his skills for various projects – even while “standing in the doorway” of her bedroom singing the same song over and over as she studied for final exams.

“I’m continuously amazed by his stamina, his attention to detail, his passion and his unwavering dedication to his craft. He takes such pride in ensuring that the final product is as good as it can possibly be, and watching him work reminds me that even if perfection isn’t possible, it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t strive for it,” Sarah Levy said.

O’Hara also took the podium to speak of her long-time friend and former “Second City Television” cast mate about the type of actor and man he is.

“Eugene is not your typical Hollywood star, not at all,” O’Hara said. “He’s a very, very private man. He’s trying to keep it that way […] but Eugene, I’m sorry to say, that your immense talent and unassuming lovability is just going to make us continue to want to know you more and more and love you. I’m so proud of you.”