A teacher at an Etobicoke Catholic high school has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual exploitation of a female student.

Toronto police say that a teacher sexually exploited a then 16-year-old girl at Father John Redmond Catholic Secondary School, located near Humber College, between February 2013 and September 2014.

On Friday, Toronto police arrested 42-year-old Andrew Lee, of Hamilton, in connection with the incident.

He has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation. The charges have not been proven in court.

Investigators said that Lee had been employed with the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) as a teacher since 2007. He worked at St. Basil-the-Great College School from 2007 to 2008 before moving to Father John Redmond Catholic Secondary School.

In a statement sent to CP24 on Friday afternoon, the TCDSB said called the allegations “troubling.”

“We understand that some students and staff may require additional support and have a team of professionals, including social workers, a mental health psychologist, key members from the Catholic Teachers Centre, available to provide assistance as needed.”

Staff, students and parents have been notified about the investigation, the TCDSB said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-1100 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.