

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Eric McCormack is returning to his roots at the Stratford Festival for a special one-night only performance of "The Fantasticks."

The "Will & Grace" star will take the stage in October for what's being called a "special concert version" of the world's longest running musical.

"The Fantasticks in Concert" follows the story of two fathers who create the illusion of a feud between them in hopes of tricking their children into falling in love. The story is propelled by a narrator, who will be played by McCormack.

The actor has a long history with Stratford as one of its best-known alumni. He was the recipient of last year's Stratford Festival Legacy Award.

Stratford says "certain language and situations" from the original script have been changed to "reflect the evolving social awareness and attitudes of a 21st-century audience."

"The Fantasticks in Concert" will be performed at Stratford's Avon Theatre on Oct. 30.