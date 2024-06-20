Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches end for the GTA

Environment Canada's warning for a “cluster of severe thunderstorms” in the GTA “capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain” on Thursday night has ended.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the national weather agency issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto, Caledon, Newmarket, Georgina, Northern York Region, Pickering, Oshawa, Southern Durham Region, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, King City, Aurora, Ajax, Whitby, Orangeville, Grand Valley, and Southern Dufferin County.

They said that this line of storms runs from Whitby to Orton and was nearly stationary.

Heavy downpours with rainfall amounts in excess of 50 mm were possible as well as 90 km/h wind gusts, Environment Canada said.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle away,” the agency said.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.”

Environment Canada reminded drivers to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop if visibility is reduced.

People were also urged to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches and go indoors, if they see lightening.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were also issued for parts of Caledon, Halton Hills, Milton, Mississauga, Brampton, Hamilton, and Guelph.