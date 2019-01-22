

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A mixed bag of weather is expected in Toronto on Wednesday, with Environment Canada issuing a special weather statement for snow, freezing rain and strong winds.

According to the weather statement, a “band of snow” will be moving through the region Tuesday evening and most areas are expected to get two to five centimetres of snow. The temperature is expected to drop to -15 C with the wind chill overnight.

Regions closer to Lake Huron are expected to get hit with five to 10 centimetres of snow.

“A Colorado low will track northeast across Lake Huron and Georgian Bay Wednesday, bringing a dramatic change in weather with it,” the statement said.

Environment Canada also said that a brief thaw will occur in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 6 C.

“The snow will change over to rain near noon Wednesday or in the afternoon with the passage of a warm front. Risk of freezing rain is also possible during the transition,” the weather agency said.

Winds gusting at 70 to 80 kilometres an hour are also expected for Wednesday afternoon.

The rain should taper off in the evening, the statement said.

“Environment Canada is closely monitoring this situation. Freezing rain warnings may be required as this event draws closer.”