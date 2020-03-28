TORONTO -- Loblaws has said that an employee at one of their midtown locations has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the company said the Dunfield Loblaws, located near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, was closed immediately after learning of the employee’s diagnosis and underwent a “deep clean and sanitization.”

Loblaws added that it has reached out to Toronto Public Health, who is investigating anyone who may have had close contact with the employee. The patient’s coworkers have been told to self-isolate at home as a precaution.

The store has also reached out to customers who recently purchased products at the location.

The employee hasn’t worked in the store since March 17, Loblaws said.

“We understand that you may have questions and want to assure you that we take your safety, and the safety of our colleagues, very seriously,” the company said in a statement. “We will work with the local public health team on any further directions and encourage you to reach out to them if you need more information.”

The news comes a day after two Longo’s employees, including a Grocery Gateway driver, tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the grocery chain said the driver tested positive for the virus on March 25 and a team member at the company’s Weston and Rutherford roads location tested positive on March 26.