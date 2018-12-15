

Sumran Bhan, CTV News Toronto





A portion of Danorth Ave. is closed in both directions and emergency crews are on scene after a gas line was struck during a vehicle collision near Dawes Rd.

Toronto fire officials say the call came in at around 6:11 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Police initially said there were reports a vehicle had driven into a store.

A one-inch natural gas line was struck and began leaking, fire officials said.

Enbridge is on scene to attend to the line.

Toronto fire says there is a chance the line could ignite.

A fire hose has also been laid and charged with water in case there are issues.

A nearby Popeyes restaurant and three floors of a building have been evacuated, as a precaution.

Police say the driver of the vehicle is female and suffered minor injuries.

Danforth Ave. has been closed to pedestrians and vehicles, in both directions from Dawes Rd. to Main St.

There are also TTC diversions in effect in the area.