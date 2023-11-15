Emergency alert test happening today in Ontario. Here's when it will happen
A test of Canada’s emergency alert system will take place on Wednesday across most of the county.
In Ontario, the test is set to begin at 12:55 p.m. TVs, compatible wireless devices, and radios will all broadcast the notification.
Alert Ready, the system responsible for issuing the alerts, allows authorized government agencies to light up most smart phones and TVs when there is a perceived threat to life.
Those emergency notifications can include national security threats, environmental warnings, and more commonly, Amber Alerts.
Wednesday’s test will include messaging displayed on compatible devices, accompanied by a distinctive tone.
For those who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind, or partially sighted, Alert Ready said alternate formats of the notification may be issued. “However, not every alerting authority or device has the capability to produce or receive these formats,” according to the system.
Alert Ready was developed by federal, provincial and territorial emergency management officials, as well as Environment and Climate Change Canada, Pelmorex, the broadcasting industry and wireless service providers.y
“Together, these partners work to ensure Canadians receive alerts immediately and know when to take action to stay safe,” the operators of Canada's emergency alert system said.
Alberta and Northwest Territories are not taking part in Wednesday’s test.
Two surveys will follow the test: one to improve the accessibility of the alert system and a general public survey to improve the system overall.
Members of the public are asked to not call 911 for information about the test.
Here's when you can expect to get an emergency alert message today
Canada's Alert Ready system, which allows government agencies to warn the public about events considered to be a threat to life, is being tested today. Here's when and where this is happening.
