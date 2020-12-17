TORONTO -- Parents interrupting virtual classrooms are prompting some Toronto-area school boards to send out reminders about inappropriate behaviour towards teachers.

One elementary teacher with the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School board, who did not want identified for fear of reprisal, told CTV News Toronto parents would come online in front of students and raise issues about everything from the day's lesson to way she said something.

"They come on camera with hostility," said the teacher, who has 20 years experience. She said the parents even go as far as raising their voices and pointing fingers.

The teacher said the treatment was so bad, it contributed to her taking a medical leave for a mental health disorder.

"This harassment is a whole other level," she said.

This week the DPCDSB sent out out a memo about inappropriate behaviour, reminding parents not to interject into the learning environment, that the teacher has the authority over the classroom, taking photos, video or recording a lesson is strictly prohibited and posting disrespectful messages or photos on social media or email is cyberbullying.

The DPCDSB said it advised parents earlier this fall about not interjecting, and virtual classes should be treated the same as in-person school.

"Not everyone complies with direction or suggestion even, and reminders and other measures may need to be taken to ensure that people comply," said communications manager Bruce Campbell.

The teacher and Campbell indicated a majority of parents are respecting teachers and the online learning experience.

The teacher said her treatment didn’t go as far as expletives and name calling, but said she she was hurt by the criticism because of the hard work she had been putting into the job.

"[The bevaviour] is despicable. I know that people are on the edge, but the teachers are really trying the best they can. They are trying to make lemonade out of lemons. Parents need to realize this is a no win situation no matter how you look at it."

"Have a little compassion. No one asked for this."

The teacher said on top of interrupting the class, the bad behaviour being exposed to the children in the classroom, which is coming from another adult.

"They are seeing this attack on teachers which now you think, 'Oh if it's allowed, if my mom is doing it, and dad is doing it, then I can do it too,'" said the teacher.

TDSB sent out virtual code of conduct weeks ago

With the state of COVID-19, students with the Toronto District School Board are being told to prepare for the possibility of virtual education come January.

"In some cases there are unwanted interruptions that detract from the lesson, which the teacher is trying to engage in and in some cases the behaviour is abusive and harassing. We’ve had teachers call us in tears," said Jamie Thom, vice-president with the Elementary Teachers of Toronto.

The TDSB said it shared a Virtual School Code of Conduct weeks ago, which includes points about the importance of respecting the privacy of everyone in the classroom and that under no circumstances should parents interrupt.