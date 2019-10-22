

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Canada voted to give Justin Trudeau’s liberal government a second mandate Monday night, albeit a minority government.

All 25 candidates in the city of Toronto have been re-elected to a second term, many of whom were serving as ministers directly under Trudeau prior to the writ being dropped.

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister and University-Rosedale Liberal candidate Chrystia Freeland came away with a little more than half of the riding’s vote.

“I am so, so grateful,” Freeland said, speaking to her supporters in Toronto.

“I want everyone here tonight to really appreciate and recognize that they have done remarkable work here in our fabulous community. But everyone here truly has also contributed hugely to a very strong national campaign.”

In Scarborough Southwest, former Toronto Police Chief and Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Bill Blair took time to acknowledge Trudeau’s previous four years.

“I believe Justin Trudeau has demonstrated to this country his unwavering commitment to Canadians who are working hard to make a better future for their families,” Blair said.

“He has demonstrated his commitment to all of the diverse people of our country and as I look around this room, I understand his commitment to the diversity of this country,” Blair said, speaking to a room packed with supporters.

In Etobicoke North, Minister of Science Kirsty Duncan beat out Rob Ford’s widow and People’s Party of Canada candidate Renata Ford.

“I’m overwhelmed,” Duncan said, immediately after the results were announced.

“This is the community where I’m born and raised. I’ve lived in Etobicoke my whole life. And I love this community and I love our families and I can hardly wait to get back to work and serving them.”

Finance Minister Bill Morneau kept his seat in Toronto Centre with more than half of the votes. .

“We are going to continue to work on our agenda of making a real difference for Canadians,” Morneau said.

“We’ve heard loud and clear that people want to see continued efforts to give them optimism for the future.”

In a statement, Toronto Mayor John Tory congratulated Justin Trudeau on his re-election.

"His campaign promised to continue investing in transit expanison in Toronto, in affordable housing, and in kids and their families as an important element in addressing the roots of gun violence--three important priorites for out city," the statement reads.

A spokesperson for Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he would issue a statement Tuesday morning.