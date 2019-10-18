Elderly woman rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York
Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, October 18, 2019 4:39PM EDT
An elderly woman has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in North York Friday afternoon.
Police said that the incident, which involved an SUV, happened near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West.
The scene is now closed as a result and drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.
This is a developing story. More to come.