

CTV News Toronto





An elderly man has been taken to hospital in serious condition after he was struck by a bus in Scarborough on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Sheppard and Midland avenues just before 7 p.m. for reports of a male pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

Investigators said the victim was unconscious but still breathing when they arrived at the scene of the collision. He was then transported to a trauma centre to be treated for his injuries.

The bus involved in the crash remained at the scene, officers said.

No charges have been laid thus far and the circumstances leading up to the crash are not yet known.

Roads have been blocked off nearby as an investigation into the matter is conducted.