

CTV News Toronto





A 90-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle at a McDonald’s drive-thru in North York this morning.

It happened near Bathurst Street and Fisherville Road, just south of Steeles Avenue, at around 9:40 a.m.

According to Toronto police, a pickup truck was making exiting the drive-thru, making a right hand turn, when the pedestrian was hit. The 47-year-old driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and called 911.

“As he was exiting that drive-thru, he made a right hand turn into the parking lot. At the same time, we had the 90-year-old pedestrian walking through the McDonald’s parking lot. So the pickup truck struck that pedestrian, knocking him to the ground,” Sgt. Alex Crews told CP24 at the scene

“Unfortunately he struck his head. Due to those injuries, he succumbed to them at the scene.”

Crews said it is still early in the investigation. He would not say whether charges might be laid.

Just yesterday, Toronto police announced a week-long campaign aimed at promoting pedestrian safety and cracking down on aggressive driving behaviours.

“We’re having our March break pedestrian safety campaign,” he said. “When things like this happen during this time, we just want to get the message out that people need to pay attention when they’re driving their vehicles, operating their bicycles and pedestrians as well.”