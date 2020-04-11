TORONTO -- Another resident at a long-term care home has died following a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility in Markham.

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti confirmed the death at Markhaven Home for Seniors in a post on Twitter on Saturday. This is the eighth death at the facility.

“Our heart breaks as we learn of another death at Markhaven Home for Seniors, [an] 83-year-old woman has passed away,” Scarpitti said in a tweet.

“Sending our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. Thinking of everyone at Markhaven during this difficult time.”

Our heart breaks as we learn of another death at Markhaven Home for Seniors, 83 year old woman has passed away, the 8th #COVID19 related death at the home. Sending our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. Thinking of everyone at Markhaven during this difficult time. — Mayor Frank Scarpitti (@frankscarpitti) April 11, 2020

Previously, on Sunday April 5, an 85-year-old woman at the facility died after contracting the virus. A day later, an 80-year -old man also passed away.

The outbreak at the facility began on March 21 and several staff members have tested positive since then.

Long-term care homes in Ontario have been disproportionately affected by the spread of the novel coronaivurs.

There are currently 79 outbreaks at long-term care homes across the province, according to data provided by Ontario health officials.

Of those, 28 people have died at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, 16 have died at Seven Oaks Long Term Care Home in Scarborough and another seven have died at the St. Clair O'Connor Community long-term care home in East York.

On Saturday, two residents living in a long-term care home in Pickering were also reported to have died due to COVID-19.