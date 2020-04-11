TORONTO -- Two residents living in a long-term care home in Pickering have died due to COVID-19.

Southbridge Health Care LP said its Orchard Villa home has been experiencing an outbreak, but could not confirm the number of people infected.

“We received notification from the Durham Region Health Department that after confirmation of post mortem test results, we have had two residents pass away from complications of COVID 19,” spokesperson Richard Franzke said Saturday.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss and we extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of these residents.”

The Ontario government reported Saturday that a total of 79 outbreaks have been reported in long-term care homes across the province.