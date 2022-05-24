Eight schools in Durham Region closed due to storm power outages

Eight public schools in Durham Region will remain closed Tuesday because they do not yet have access to power after Saturday’s ferocious and deadly storm.

The Durham District School Board says Uxbridge Secondary School (Uxbridge), Uxbridge Public School (Uxbridge), Joseph Gould Public School (Uxbridge), Goodwood Public School (Uxbridge), Lincoln Avenue Public School (Ajax), E.A. Fairman Public School (Whitby), Southwood Park Public School (Ajax) and Valley View Public School (Pickering) will hopefully reopen on Wednesday.

“The decision to close these schools has been made to protect the health and safety of students, parents/guardians and staff as electricity is needed to safely operate a school,” The board said in a statement issued on Monday. “Many students in the area of these schools may also be without power and therefore, not able to access virtual learning. For this reason, there will be NO remote learning taking place at those schools.”

The Durham District Catholic School Board says all of its schools had power as of Tuesday morning and will be open.

Saturday’s storm generated winds of up to 132 km/h, downing trees, knocking down hydro wires and killing as many as 10 people across Ontario.

It also knocked out hydro service for 500,000 people and more than 250,000 are still without power as of Tuesday morning.

The Town of Uxbridge has declared a local state of emergency due to storm damage.