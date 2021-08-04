TORONTO -- A day after Ontario released part of its back-to-school plan, the education minister and the province's top doctor are scheduled to make an announcement.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce will be joined by Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore, Markham-Thornhill MPP Logan Kanapathi, and York Region Medical Officer of Health Dr. Karim Kurji to make the announcement at 11 a.m.

Lecce's office said the announcement will be about ventilation in schools.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live.

On Tuesday, the government announced all students will be able to return to the classroom full time this September.

The 26-page plan says elementary students and secondary students will attend school in-person five days per week.

Remote learning will remain an option for parents and students who don’t feel comfortable returning to the classroom.

There were many important questions left unanswered on Tuesday.

The guidance did not provide parents with answers to some of their key questions, like how schools will deal with COVID-19 outbreaks or whether there will be different rules for vaccinated children.

That information is still all "forthcoming," the government said.

Neither Premier Doug Ford nor Lecce spoke publicly about the back-to-school plan on Tuesday.