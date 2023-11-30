Edibles becoming more popular among cannabis-impaired drivers in Ontario, survey says
More than a third of Ontario drivers who admit to driving under the influence of cannabis say they consumed edibles prior to entering their vehicle.
According to a survey conducted by CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO), about seven per cent of drivers across the province admit to having driven after consuming some sort of cannabis in the past three months.
Of those drivers, about 38 per cent said their product of choice was an edible. This is a roughly 12 per cent increase from the previous year, and double the rate in 2019, the CAA said.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“The data shows us that while drivers primarily engage in cannabis-impaired driving after smoking a joint, the prevalence of driving under the influence of edibles is on the upswing, and that poses a greater risk to road safety,” Michael Stewart, community relations consultant at CAA SCO, said in a statement.
“Edibles are harder to detect and can take up to two hours for the effects to kick in.”
Edible cannabis samples are set aside for evaluation at Cannalysis, a cannabis testing laboratory, in Santa Ana, Calif. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Chris Carlson
About 70 per cent of cannabis-impaired drivers said they got behind the wheel within three hours of consumption. Nearly half said they felt high while driving.
At the same time, the survey suggests 85 per cent of drivers felt they were confident in their driving ability.
“Despite the misconception that cannabis may not impair driving ability, it affects coordination, reaction time, attention, judgment, and decision-making,” Stewart said.
“We want to emphasize our commitment to public education, urging motorists to stay informed about the risks and penalties of impaired driving.”
The online study of 1,518 adult drivers was conducted in the summer between June 22 and July 5. It suggests that about six per cent of Ontario drivers have been charged with impaired driving, while another six per cent were involved in a collision caused by impaired driving. . However only about half are aware that penalties are the same as alcohol-impaired driving.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TREND LINE Liberals and NDP tied in ballot support, Conservatives 19 points ahead: Nanos
The governing minority Liberals' decline in the polls has now placed them in a tie for support with their confidence-and-supply partners the NDP, while the Conservatives are now 19 points ahead, according Nanos' latest ballot tracking.
Filmmakers in Bruce Peninsula 'accidentally' discover 128-year-old shipwreck
Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick were looking for invasive mussels when they found something no has laid on eyes for 128 years.
BREAKING Canadian economy shrank in Q3 but manages to 'keep its head above recession waters'
The Canadian economy shrank in the third quarter amid weak business and consumer spending as well as lower exports.
Shane MacGowan, lead singer of The Pogues and a laureate of booze and beauty, dies at age 65
Shane MacGowan, the singer-songwriter and frontman of 'Celtic Punk' band The Pogues, best known for the Christmas ballad 'Fairytale of New York,' died Thursday, his family said. He was 65.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
A 'predator' at CSIS: B.C. officers allege rape, harassment and a toxic workplace culture
Four officers with the B.C. CSIS physical surveillance unit who say it was a toxic workplace where bullying, harassment and worse went unchecked, and where young female officers were victimized.
This Saskatoon man just turned 104 years old and he still likes to boogie
A Saskatoon man is celebrating a remarkable milestone this week as he turns 104 years old. With a life that has spanned over ten decades, Nick Kazuska is still going strong.
opinion Five revelations from best-seller 'Endgame' that are sure to upset the Royal Family
Royal commentator Afua Hagan on five revelations in a new book that's sure to send shockwaves through the Royal Family's ranks.
Conservatives accuse Liberals of caving to big tech in online news deal with Google
Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge spoke to a House committee this morning, fresh from finally ending Canada's standoff with Google over the Online News Act, where the Opposition criticized her for caving to big tech.
Montreal
-
Tens of thousands of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu residents remain without water
Thousands of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu residents will be without water for at least another day. The city said on Thursday that repair work on the water main break will continue on Thursday and that the over-55,000 residents in around 26,000 homes, businesses and institutions will remain without water.
-
Montreal anti-racism commissioner will not attend pro-Palestinian rallies: B'nai Brith
After a meeting with the City of Montreal Commissioner to Fight Racism and Systemic Discrimination Bochra Manai, the Jewish advocacy organization B'nai Brith said she will no longer attend pro-Palestinian rallies in the city.
-
Police investigating after man found dead in Lachine apartment
Montreal police are investigating after the suspicious death of a man in the city's west end Wednesday evening.
London
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Inside the building becoming largest overnight winter homeless shelter
Ark Aid Street Mission has just weeks to convert a church building into a life-saving refuge from the cold this winter — and it’s going to take the community’s help to do it.
-
Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests
A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.
-
London police investigating after reports of person shot with a bb gun
Police say they were called to Jubilee Drive in west London on Friday evening for a complaint of a person being hit by something in the face.
Kitchener
-
Firefighters on scene at Kitchener encampment
Emergency responders are on scene at the corner of Victoria and Weber streets where flames appear torn through part of an encampment.
-
Kitchener Centre voters heading to polls for byelection
There will soon be a new MPP representing Kitchener Centre.
-
Kitchener seeing a gradual increase in tiny homes
There's been a gradual increase in building permits for backyard homes in Kitchener. But these tiny homes aren't necessarily small.
Northern Ontario
-
opinion
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
-
Suspect driving company vehicle in northern Ont. was impaired, asleep and had suspended licence
An employee driving a company pickup truck from Wawa to Chapleau was reported missing by the company this week.
-
Sudbury senior killed in Hwy. 69 crash Tuesday
A 65-year-old from Greater Sudbury was killed in a single-vehicle crash just after midnight Tuesday on Highway 69.
Ottawa
-
OPP identify body of man found in Ottawa River more than six years ago
Ontario Provincial Police say advances in DNA testing helped to identify a man whose remains were found along the Ottawa River east of Ottawa, more than six years ago.
-
A mild end of November, start of December in the forecast for Ottawa
A mild last day of November and the first weekend of December is in the forecast for the city of Ottawa.
-
CHEO staff honoured by Ottawa Fire Services for courageous efforts during Ottawa Hospital fire
Ottawa Fire Services are recognizing hospital staff after a fire broke out at the Ottawa Hospital General Campus last month.
Windsor
-
Essex man charged after allegedly luring child online
Chatham-Kent Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) investigators have arrested and charged a 65-year-old Essex man for allegedly luring a child online.
-
67 tickets handed out in speeding blitz
Police services across Windsor-Essex handed out 67 tickets in a joint speed enforcement initiative on Wednesday.
-
New technology installed beneath Detroit street can charge electric vehicles as they drive
Crews have installed what's billed as the nation's first wireless-charging public roadway for electric vehicles beneath a street just west of downtown Detroit.
Barrie
-
'Burnt to the ground': Blue Mountains new townhouses destroyed by fire
An early morning fire raged through and destroyed four new townhouses in the Blue Mountains
-
Alliston shelter needs to expand: dog drop offs up 400%
As of May 2023, dog intake has soared 400% over 2022. Cats come to the shelter in a steady stream all year, and the calls never stop. The shelter helped 400 cats in 2022 and are well over that for 2023.
-
Bellamys host a tiny Christmas parade collecting for the food bank
The Bellamys are serious about their food and toy collection, sending out more than 350 flyers and sharing information on social media.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police investigating discovery of human remains in Armdale area
Police in Halifax say they are investigating after human remains were found in the Armdale area Tuesday.
-
Man rescued from Moncton dumpster
A man had to be rescued from a Moncton, N.B., dumpster that was emptied into a garbage truck Wednesday morning.
-
Annual Lego exhibit in Halifax inspires new generation of builders
Owen Grace has spent the last 20 years sharing his childhood hobby, Lego, through an exhibit he calls, 'Bricks by the Sea.'
Calgary
-
RCMP to lead investigation into arrest of Calgary brothers
The Calgary Police Service says the RCMP will be stepping in to conduct a full investigation into the charges that were laid and later stayed against two Black teens in a fatal shooting in Marlborough Park earlier this month.
-
Investigation underway into fire inside Beltline building
Officials say they are investigating the cause of a fire in an office building in the southwest community of the Beltline on Wednesday night.
-
'Toxic and abusive': Former staffers accuse Jennifer Rice of bullying while Edmonton councillor dodges questions
Rookie Edmonton city councillor Jennifer Rice is refusing to respond to allegations that she bullied, belittled and yelled at staff members; claims the mayor says are "deeply concerning" and worthy of investigation.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP search for suspect who set fire to home with children inside
Manitoba RCMP is searching for a suspect who set fire to a home in West St. Paul with young children inside.
-
Province introduces new cabinet position representing southern Manitoba
The Manitoba government is creating a new position to represent southern Manitoba.
-
'We need to address the violent crime in Manitoba': Province's homicide rate nearly triple national average
Grim new statistics show Manitoba once again has the highest homicide rate per capita in all of Canada.
Vancouver
-
A 'predator' at CSIS: B.C. officers allege rape, harassment and a toxic workplace culture
Four officers with the B.C. CSIS physical surveillance unit who say it was a toxic workplace where bullying, harassment and worse went unchecked, and where young female officers were victimized.
-
Prosecutors seek up to 18 years for B.C. woman accused of courtroom stabbing
Crown counsel argued Wednesday that the woman who stabbed another woman in a B.C. courtroom should face between 15 and 18 years behind bars.
-
Surrey Police Union alleges bullying and harassment by RCMP in bid to join court battle
The ongoing saga of Surrey policing has yet another chapter. Last Friday, the Surrey Police Union filed court documents alleging harassment and bullying by Surrey RCMP members.
Edmonton
-
'Toxic and abusive': Former staffers accuse Jennifer Rice of bullying while Edmonton councillor dodges questions
Rookie Edmonton city councillor Jennifer Rice is refusing to respond to allegations that she bullied, belittled and yelled at staff members; claims the mayor says are "deeply concerning" and worthy of investigation.
-
Oilers look to keep up win streak, visit flailing Jets
The Edmonton Oilers might be playing their best hockey of the young season. Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets find themselves amid a rare rough patch.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Cool spell settles in
We saved the coldest day of November for the last day of the month. And...it really won't be that cold, just back to average.