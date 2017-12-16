

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A 38-year-old man is dead after a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction on Highway 401 collided head-on with a transport truck near Bowmanvillle.

The accident happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Bennet Road at around 3 a.m.

According to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, the vehicle was travelling at “highway speeds” at the time.

It remains unclear how the driver ended up headed in the wrong direction, though police did recieve multiple calls prior to the crash.

“We have our OPP Highway Safety Division investigating along with our traffic unit and our crime unit,” Schmidt said in a video posted to Twitter on Saturday morning. “Any witnesses are asked to call the OPP’s Whitby detachment.”

All eastbound lanes on Highway 401 were closed between Liberty Street and Bennet Road as police investigated the collision, however the highway reopened at around 9:45 a.m.