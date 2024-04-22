Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 reopen in Whitby following crash

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby were closed for several hours on Monday evening due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Traffic was forced off the highway at Lake Ridge Road as emergency crews respond to the collision at Brock Street.

Images from the scene appear to show a pickup truck wedged underneath the tractor-trailer.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.

The highway fully reopened around 9:30 p.m.