TORONTO
Toronto

    • Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 reopen in Whitby following crash

    The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby were closed for several hours on Monday evening due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

    Traffic was forced off the highway at Lake Ridge Road as emergency crews respond to the collision at Brock Street.

    Images from the scene appear to show a pickup truck wedged underneath the tractor-trailer.

    The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.

    The highway fully reopened around 9:30 p.m. 

