TORONTO -- Two men were injured, one critically, after they were shot in Toronto's East York area on Sunday morning, Toronto paramedics said.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of Dawes Road, between Halsey Avenue and Donora Drive, at 1:47 a.m. for report of shot fired.

Police said they arrived to find two men in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics said both were rushed to St. Michael's Hospital for treatment.

Police later said both victims were in life-threatening condition in hospital.

SHOOTING:

Dawes Rd & Victoria Park Av

*1:47am*

-reports of someone shot

- in an apt bldg

- 2 victims

- police are on scene investigating@TorontoMedics transported 2 victims via emergency run to hospital

-officers will be canvassing for witness and video#GO1388311

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 26, 2020

Investigators say they are looking for three armed suspects.