

The Associated Press





SANTA MONIC, Calif. -- Dwane Casey won the NBA Coach of the Year award on Monday night despite getting fired by the Toronto Raptors earlier in the off-season.

Casey beat out Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens for the honour.

The 61-year-old Casey was the most successful coach in Raptors history, but was fired on May 11, five days after being nominated for the Coach of the Year award.

He signed a five-year deal with the Detroit Pistons on June 11 to become their new bench boss.

Casey led Toronto to four Atlantic Division titles in five seasons, and three consecutive 50-win seasons, and the Raptors rewrote the franchise record book in this past regular-season, winning 59 games and earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time.

He was 320-238 in seven seasons and is the winningest coach in franchise history.

Casey was fired after the Cleveland Cavaliers swept Toronto out of the Eastern Conference semifinal for the second straight year.