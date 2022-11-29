Durham school board says 'cyber incident' cancels online classes for second day

A school board east of Toronto has cancelled online classes for a second straight day as it manages the fallout from what it's calling a “cyber incident.”

The Durham District School Board says there is no timeline for full restoration of service after it shut down its network Friday when it learned about the incident.

Online classes were cancelled for a second day Tuesday and the board says it is postponing a provincial secondary school literacy test.

The board says restoring school phones and emails was a priority after the incident knocked out those services.

It says it will provide updates on privacy impacts but has not yet said publicly whether any data had been compromised.

Durham Regional Police say the school board filed a report about the incident.