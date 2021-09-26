Advertisement
Driving instructor who allegedly sexually assaulted student arrested: Toronto police
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
TORONTO -- Police say that a driving instructor has been arrested and charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a student over the course of three weeks.
In a news release issued Sunday, Toronto police said that between Aug. 21 and Sept. 11 a man sexually assaulted a 25-year-old female student during driving lessons.
On Saturday, Kehai Wang, 55, of Richmond Hill was arrested and charged with sexual assault.
Wang works as a driving instructor at CC Driving Academy in Richmond Hill, police said, though the status of his employment it unknown at this time.
He is set to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Nov. 22.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.