TORONTO -- One person was taken to hospital after being extracted from a vehicle following a collision in North York Monday night.

It happened at Leslie Street and Lesmill Road, just south of Highway 401, at around 9:20 p.m. Toronto police said the vehicle reportedly struck a tree and flipped over.

Toronto Fire responded to the scene and had to extract the driver from the vehicle. The driver was then transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Toronto police said they also responded to a fail-to-remain incident a short distance away at Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue. Police said they are working to determine whether the two incidents are related.