Driver sought after woman forced into car in Scarborough: police

Toronto police cruisers are seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) Toronto police cruisers are seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vatican shelves sexual assault probe into Cardinal Marc Ouellet

There is not enough evidence to open a formal church investigation into sexual assault allegations against a prominent Quebec cardinal, Pope Francis declared Thursday. Cardinal Marc Ouellet, an adviser to the Pope, has been accused of sexual misconduct in a class-action lawsuit filed earlier this week in Quebec Superior Court.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton