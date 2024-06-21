Driver sought after shooting at officer during Toronto traffic stop: police

Ontario Provincial Police say they are searching for a driver who allegedly shot at an officer during a traffic stop in North York early Friday morning.

The incident occurred at around 3 a.m. in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Allen Road.

According to police, officers first observed the vehicle, described as a white SUV, in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Allen Road.

The vehicle continued southbound to Allen Road and exited the highway at Lawrence Avenue, investigators told CP24.

A traffic stop was initiated in the right lane of the off-ramp to Lawrence Avenue and during that time, police said, the driver of the vehicle got out of the SUV and discharged a firearm in the direction of the officer before fleeing the area on foot.

The officer was not injured and the suspect has not yet been apprehended, police said.

With files from Beatrice Vaisman