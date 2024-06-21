TORONTO
Toronto

Driver sought after shooting at officer during Toronto traffic stop: police

Motorists are seen driving in the area of Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue on Friday, June 21, 2024. Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a driver they say shot at an officer during a traffic stop in the area early Friday morning. Motorists are seen driving in the area of Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue on Friday, June 21, 2024. Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a driver they say shot at an officer during a traffic stop in the area early Friday morning.
Share

Ontario Provincial Police say they are searching for a driver who allegedly shot at an officer during a traffic stop in North York early Friday morning.

The incident occurred at around 3 a.m. in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Allen Road.

According to police, officers first observed the vehicle, described as a white SUV, in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Allen Road.

The vehicle continued southbound to Allen Road and exited the highway at Lawrence Avenue, investigators told CP24.

A traffic stop was initiated in the right lane of the off-ramp to Lawrence Avenue and during that time, police said, the driver of the vehicle got out of the SUV and discharged a firearm in the direction of the officer before fleeing the area on foot.

The officer was not injured and the suspect has not yet been apprehended, police said.

With files from Beatrice Vaisman

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NEW

NEW Movies to watch when you're bored

Being bored is the opposite of fun, so film critic Richard Crouse made a list of supercharged movies to help you fire up the neurons, tweak the imagination and drop kick boredom into the next century.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News