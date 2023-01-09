Driver seriously injured in head-on crash with streetcar in downtown Toronto

A man has sustained “life-altering” injuries following a head-on collision involving a cube van and a streetcar in the downtown core, say Toronto police.

The crash happened Monday sometime after 1 a.m. near Queen and Bond streets, just west of Church Street.

According to Toronto police, the streetcar was travelling westbound when its driver collided with an adult male who was driving their vehicle in an eastbound direction.

The driver of the van, identified by police as an adult male, had to be extricated. He was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Police described his injuries as “life-altering.”

An adult passenger in the cube van also sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the streetcar was uninjured.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Queen Street East were closed, but have since reopened.

Traffic Services is investigating.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.