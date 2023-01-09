Driver seriously injured after 'turning into the path' of transport truck on Burlington highway

A 52-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after she “turned [her car] into the path” of a transport truck on Highway 403 in Burlington on Monday.

The collision happened sometime before 4 p.m. in the eastbound lane of Highway 403 at the Fairview Street exit ramp, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

“The driver of [the] black passenger vehicle was on the shoulder, traveling relatively slowly, and turned in front of [a] transport truck as it was exiting to Fairview Street,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a tweeted video that showed the two vehicles in the aftermath of the collision.

Schmidt says the force of the collision trapped the driver of the car inside her vehicle for a period of time until a fire crew arrived to extricate her and she was sent to hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the transport truck does not appear to have sustained any injuries.

“You can see the trauma and the impact here,” Schmidt said in the video.

“The entire crash was captured on dashcam, and it does appear that the driver of the car turned right in front of the transport truck without giving them any fair warning.”

52 year old driver of car transported to hospital with serious injuries after turning into the path of the transport truck. #Hwy403/Fairview St #BurlingtonOPP investigating. pic.twitter.com/obpT47huhN — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 9, 2023

Schmidt reminded drivers to be aware of their surroundings and plan far ahead when changing lanes on the highway.

“Please be aware of your surroundings and when you're making any movements, plan far ahead. There's no environmental issues here; visibility is good [and] the roads are dry,” he said.

The eastbound Fairview Street exit ramp on Highway 403 remains closed while Burlington OPP continue to investigate the collision.