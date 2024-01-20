Driver pulled from icy waters of Toronto's Keating Channel dies in hospital, police say

A driver who was submerged in icy waters for hours after a collision sent his vehicle into Keating Channel Saturday morning has died in hospital, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews responded to a crash in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Cherry Street at around 8:45 a.m.

Police said two vehicles collided, resulting in one going off the road and plunging through three inches of ice on Keating Channel.

Crews entered the water in an effort to rescue the occupant. About an hour later, they confirmed that the rescue effort was being treated as a recovery.

Police said the vehicle was recovered at 12:25 p.m., followed by the driver about 50 minutes later.

Life-saving measures were performed on the driver, who was later rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Just before 5 p.m., police said the driver was pronounced dead in hospital.