Driver of Porsche spotted near dumpster where Toronto girl was found dead not involved in investigation, police say

Toronto police say they have located the driver of a Porsche seen on video stopping in the area where a little girl was found dead in a dumpster last month—but confirmed the person has no connection to the investigation.

The girl’s body was found on May 2 around 4:45 p.m. near Castle Frank Road and Dale Avenue. Investigators have been unable to identify the child, who they say is likely between the ages of four and seven.

An autopsy confirmed the human remains belonged to a Black girl of African or mixed-African descent. Officials released a sketch of what the girl may have looked like, and say she was about three-feet and six inches tall, with a thin build and black curly hair that was sectioned in four short ponytails. Two of the ponytails were braided and secured with black and blue elastic bands, investigators said.

In an effort to learn more, police released a photograph of a Porsche seen on video stopping in the area for about 21 seconds on April 28.

On June 15, police issued a news release saying that investigators located the vehicle and spoke to the driver.

“It was determined the vehicle and driver have no connection to the investigation,” officials said in a statement.

Investigators said they believe the remains were placed in the dumpster sometime between noon on April 28 and 4:45 p.m. on May 2. However, they also say the girl may have been deceased as of last summer, or possibly earlier.

The girl was found in a dumpster wrapped in a crochet blanket inside a plastic bag. That bag was further wrapped in a coloured blanket.

The scene at Castle Frank Road and Dale Avenue area can be seen above. (John Musselman/CTV News Toronto)

Earlier this month, police said they have been unable to match the DNA with those of children reported missing across Canada.

“There is no evidence which links any of the 58 missing children to our case. And in fact, since May 2, eight of the 58 have now been accounted for. Unfortunately, we believe that it is unlikely that the child located on Dale Avenue has ever been reported missing,” Inspector Hank Idsinga said at a news conference on June 7.

The girl’s cause of death has still not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.