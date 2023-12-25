TORONTO
    • Driver involved in 4 collisions, including with TTC bus, on Christmas Eve in Toronto

    A driver was involved in four collisions on Christmas Eve, including crashing into a TTC bus in Toronto on Saturday, according to police.

    Officers responded to a crash at Sheppard Avenue East and Havenview Road just after 5:30 p.m.

    Prior to the crash, police confirmed that three others took place involving the driver of the same vehicle in Scarborough.

    Police said that a person operating a Toyota Matrix collided with a TTC bus before crashed into a Dodge Ram pickup truck and then, a Toyota Highlander at Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue East.

    The motorist was travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes on Sheppard Avenue East, beginning near Meadowvale Road, according to police. They collided with the TTC bus about seven kilometres away at Havenview Road, west of Markham Road.

    In a release on Sunday, police said the Toyota Matrix driver was transported to a local trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

    With files from CP24's Josh Freeman. 

