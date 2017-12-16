

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after slamming into multiple vehicles in Leslieville overnight.

Reports from the scene suggest that the driver was travelling at a high rate of speed along Queen Street west of Jones Avenue at around 1:50 a.m. when they lost control of their vehicle, veered across the centre line and then hit an oncoming vehicle and several parked cars.

According to paramedics, one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Police have not released a description of the suspect at this point.