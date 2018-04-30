

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say a driver has been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a collision in the city’s West Bend neighbourhood and then crashing into a TTC bus in the same area.

The first collision, police say, occurred in the area of Old Weston Road and Dundas Street West at around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, a driver struck a moving vehicle in the area and took off.

Police say a short time later, the same vehicle struck a TTC bus in the area of Dundas Street West and Annette Street.

The driver, police allege, fled once again but was later located by officers at Dundas and Dupont streets.

Police say a male in his 20s was taken into custody following the collisions and was transported to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators say the male driver is still under investigation and it is not clear what charges, if any, he will be facing.

Roads were shut down in the area for the police investigation but have since reopened.