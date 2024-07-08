TORONTO
Toronto

Shooting at Toronto apartment building leaves 1 dead: police

One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment building near King Street West and Jameson Avenue. (Courtney Heels/ CP24) One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment building near King Street West and Jameson Avenue. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)
One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment building in Parkdale early Monday morning, Toronto police confirm.

It happened near King Street West and Jameson Avenue at around midnight.

Police said officers responded to reports of gunshots inside an apartment building in the area and found a male inside one of the units who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit are investigating.

