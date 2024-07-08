Shooting at Toronto apartment building leaves 1 dead: police
One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment building in Parkdale early Monday morning, Toronto police confirm.
It happened near King Street West and Jameson Avenue at around midnight.
Police said officers responded to reports of gunshots inside an apartment building in the area and found a male inside one of the units who had been shot.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Members of the Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit are investigating.
Snap election unlikely in Canada as European campaigns send incumbents packing
With international examples of snap elections sending incumbents packing, the federal Conservatives maintaining a healthy lead in national polling, and speculation over whether Trudeau ought to resign, it seems less likely the Liberals will want to roll those particular dice again.
A major Russian missile attack on Ukraine kills at least 28 people and hits a children's hospital
A major Russian missile attack across Ukraine killed at least 28 people and injured almost 100 on Monday, officials said, with one missile striking a large children’s hospital in the capital, Kyiv, where emergency crews searched the rubble for casualties.
Alice Munro's daughter says mom kept silent when stepfather sexually abused her
The youngest daughter of celebrated Canadian author Alice Munro has opened up about sexual abuse by her stepfather and the deep hurt she felt when her mother chose to support her husband instead of her child.
France's Macron keeps prime minister in place for 'stability of the country' after chaotic election
French President Emmanuel Macron refused the resignation Monday of the country’s prime minister, asking him on Monday to remain temporarily as the head of the government after chaotic election results left the government in limbo.
No music, dimmed lights help shoppers during sensory-friendly hours at retailers
The subdued atmosphere is all part of a sensory-friendly experience Walmart Canada recently launched every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at its 403 stores in a bid to make shopping trips easier for people who have disabilities, who are sensitive to busied environments, or who are just looking for a quieter retail experience.
Beryl makes landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane, knocking out power to more than 750,000
Beryl made landfall on the Texas coast near Matagorda early Monday with a dangerous storm surge and strong winds, knocking out power to more than half a million homes and businesses.
Novice northern Ont. driver charged with stunt driving, fleeing police on Hwy. 11 while allegedly impaired
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
Money problems can be an early sign of dementia
Financial files in disarray. Late payments and last-warning service-cutoff notices. Multiple daily bank withdrawals. Out-of-character purchases. When a family member who has been fairly responsible with money all their lives becomes careless with their finances, it may be one sign of as-yet-undiagnosed dementia.
2 arrested after collision takes down Hydro-Quebec pylon, cuts power to thousands on South Shore
Two people have been arrested after a collision on Montreal's South Shore caused an electrical pylon to collapse, cutting power to 88,000 Hydro-Quebec customers.
Toronto woman's Jeep stolen while parked outside Montreal East hotel
The Quality Hotel & Suites Montreal East has a parking lot right outside the main entrance, so Vanessa Sabatini parked her red Jeep there overnight, assuming it would be safe.
Montreal failed to address school flushing sewage into river for years
A Montreal elementary school has been inadvertently flushing raw sewage into a nearby river for years, and the city, despite identifying the problem in 2021, is only now taking action to fix it.
This is Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera so far in 2024
The photo radar camera keeping an eye on motorists travelling along the busy road connecting Ottawa and Gatineau issued 18,150 tickets in its first three months of operation.
-
NEW THIS MORNING Look at this photograph: Ottawa city councillor meets his rockstar idols Nickleback
Ottawa city councillor Tim Tierney has waited decades for the chance to meet his rock-star idols Nickelback.
Three people displaced by Greater Sudbury barbecue fire
Three people have been displaced by a weekend fire in the area of Nickel Street and 6th Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Levack.
Motorcyclist dies after crash south of Hagersville
A motorcyclist has died following a collision in Haldimand County.
Guelph Ont. Cargill employees to return to work Monday
960 unionized employees at Cargill Dunlop ratified a new collective agreement Saturday afternoon.
Occupy UW agrees to end encampment, University of Waterloo to withdraw injunction
The pro-Palestinian encampment that's been on the University of Waterloo's campus for nearly two months is expected to be gone by Sunday evening.
Doctors excited about targeted prostate cancer therapy, but can't prescribe it yet
A Petrolia man was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2010 and has been through many treatments, including surgery. After being stable for several years, a scan last year revealed his cancer had spread and he was enrolled in the trial.
Lone driver taken to trauma centre following single-vehicle rollover
A driver has been taken to a trauma centre following a single-vehicle rollover in Elgin County.
Amid threat from Western University, protesters remove encampment after two months
After threats by Western University to dismantle before the end of the weekend, the pro-Palestine encampment on campus has come down.
Harrow family of four died from gunshot wounds in case of intimate partner violence, Ontario police say
Investigators have determined that the deaths of four family members in Harrow in June were the result of intimate partner violence, with three dying from gunshot wounds and one from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police reveal Windsor's most collision-prone intersection in last 15 months
In the last 15 months, the stretch of road in front of Devonshire Mall leading to the E.C Row Expressway ramps has become the most collision-prone area for drivers in Windsor.
Body art culture and 'freedom of expression' on display at Windsor's first tattoo expo
An organizer of Windsor's first tattoo expo hopes the event will help dispel the negative stigma some people have about body art.
Bruce Cockburn inducted into Mariposa Hall of Fame
The Mariposa Folk Festival concluded in Orillia Sunday evening, highlighted by Bruce Cockburn's headline performance and induction into the Mariposa Hall of Fame.
Pot plants seized near abandonned car
Police find grow-op in Kawartha Lakes.
Weapons, assault charges laid against Brandon teens in separate incidents
Brandon police were busy this weekend, arresting and charging three teenaged boys in two separate incidents.
Thousands without power near Lac du Bonnet
More than 2,500 customers are without power near Lac du Bonnet, Man., and it’s not clear when it will be restored.
93-year-old steam train chugs into Winnipeg rail yard
The CPKC Final Spike Steam Tour rolled through Winnipeg Saturday, wrapping up its three-country, cross-continental journey.
Heat warnings issued for most of Maritimes Monday and Tuesday, could extend into Wednesday for some regions
Heat warnings have been issued in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and most of New Brunswick Monday and Tuesday.
Man flees from traffic stop then crashes, SiRT investigating: N.S. RCMP
The Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a man allegedly fled a traffic stop in Middle Sackville, N.S., resulting in a crash which led to serious injuries on Saturday.
Halifax sizzles with excitement at first-ever hot dog eating contest
The aroma of sizzling hot dogs filled the air in downtown Halifax Sunday, as the owners of the Halifax Beer Garden hosted the first-ever hot dog eating contest in the city.
Church must pay $104 million to victims of historical abuse in Newfoundland
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
Human remains backlog still in Newfoundland garage after months of outcry
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.
Newfoundland and Labrador premier takes aim at Ottawa over reopened cod fishery
Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal premier is once again opposing a decision made by the federal Liberals — this time about the reopening of the province's commercial northern cod fishery.
Police search for man accused of violently attacking sex workers in Edmonton: EPS
Two sex workers were violently assaulted in Edmonton and police believe the same man may have attacked more women.
5-year-old boy killed in Grande Prairie, Alta. crash: RCMP
A five-year-old boy from Clairmont, Alta., was killed in a five-vehicle crash in Grande Prairie, Alta., on Saturday afternoon.
What you need to know to stay safe outside as temperatures rise
CTV News Edmonton's Josh Classen expects temperatures next week in Edmonton to top 30 C for four or five consecutive days over the next 10 days.
Man taken to hospital after motorcycle crash
A man is in hospital following a motorcycle crash on Sunday evening.
Crowds pack Calgary Stampede for family day festivities despite heat
Families flocked to the Calgary Stampede on Sunday enduring hot temperatures on the midway. Stampede Park was packed as visitors dealt with temperatures nearing 30 C. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a heat warning for a large chunk of Alberta, including the city of Calgary.
Calgary preschool backtracks after testing confirms E. coli case
A Calgary preschool is backtracking after further testing confirmed a case of E. coli in a one-year-old child – despite previous claims that tests had come back negative.
Minor injuries reported after three vehicle crash in south Regina
A collision between three vehicles disrupted travel plans for those in Regina's south end on Saturday.
This vintage steam engine will be making a stop in Saskatchewan
Moose Jaw will be host to a piece of railroad history on Monday, as CPKC celebrates its "final spike tour" with a cross-continental journey from its famed 2816 locomotive "The Empress."
Parts of Saskatchewan under extreme heat warning
Environment Canada has issued extreme heat warnings for parts of Saskatchewan with temperature forecasts predicting highs reaching 35 C in some areas.
Body of Sask. teen recovered after canoe overturns on Helene Lake
A Sask. teen boy reported missing on Wednesday after a canoe overturned on Helene Lake has been found dead.
B.C. ship and dock foremen ordered to rescind strike notice
A 72-hour strike notice served by members of the union representing ship and dock foremen in B.C. violated Canada’s labour code and must be rescinded, a federal tribunal ruled Sunday.
17 temperature records broken amid B.C. heat wave
Sunday was the hottest July 7 on record in 17 communities across B.C. amid a heat wave that prompted weather warnings in much of the province, according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Man faces several charges after 'crime spree' in Langley: RCMP
A Surrey man is facing several charges after he went on a “crime spree” in Langley on Friday, according to local Mounties.
B.C. heat wave expected to last until at least Tuesday night: ECCC
Heat warnings for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are expected to remain in effect until at least Tuesday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.