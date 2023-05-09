Driver, 24, charged following deadly hit-and-run in Scarborough

Police have charged a 24-year-old driver after a hit-and-run in Scarborough early Sunday morning left a pedestrian dead.

Officers were called to the area of Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue East on May 7 at approximately 12:35 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, police said.

A 58-year-old man was crossing Sheppard Avenue East just before he was hit, according to a news release issued following the incident.

Police said after the driver struck the pedestrian, he continued to travel westbound and failed to stop at the scene of the crash.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead in hospital.

A search for the suspect vehicle commenced following the collision.

On Tuesday, police announced an arrest had been made in connection with the hit-and-run investigation.

Adam Hosseini, 24, of Toronto, was arrested on Monday, police said, and charged with fail to stop at accident scene cause death, as well as an unlisted Highway Traffic Act offence.

Hosseini is set to appear for a bail hearing in Toronto Tuesday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information connected to the investigation to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.