Stouffville resident and Second World War veteran Cyril Back’s 100th birthday is this Friday, but with Ontario’s long-term care homes currently not allowing visitors, his family has been forced to get creative in their celebrations.

Cyril’s son, Howard Back, has planned a parade to pass by his father’s bedroom window Friday for the centennial celebrations.

“The Stouffville Veteran Legion has arranged for the fire department and EMS to be able to drive by at 3:00 p.m. in front of his home,” Back told CTV News Toronto on Thursday. “We've contacted his friends as well and we're going to have them drive by between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.”

Back hopes other members of the community will also join in the parade to celebrate Cyril’s birthday.

Ontario long-term care homes have not been accepting general visitors or letting residents leave since Dec. 30 in an attempt to provide protection against the Omicron wave, though those restrictions are currently under review, according to the Minister of Long-Term Care.

During the Second World War, Cyril served with the United Kingdom Royal Air Force and was deployed in North Africa, Sicily and Italy.

In 2017, Cyril, at the time 95-years-old, made the voyage back to Vimy Ridge to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the battle of Vimy.

More recently, he was a well-connected member of the Stouffville community.

“He's been really active in the church and the senior group, playing bridge, over the years — right up until before COVID-19 hit,” Back said.

The parade will travel past Parkview Home in Stouffville, Ont. between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Feb 4.

With files from The Canadian Press.