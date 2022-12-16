Drake's new necklace made of 42 engagement rings was created by a Toronto-born designer

Drake’s new diamond necklace is made up of 42 engagement rings – a romantically ambiguous design choice his Toronto-born jeweler is staying tight-lipped about.

The 351.38 carats chain is named, “Previous Engagements,” Alex Moss, a Toronto-born and New York-based celebrity jewelry designer, wrote in a recent Instagram post. “For all the times he thought about it but never did it.”

“I wanted to do something that was elegant and timeless, something that was iconic, something that was fit for royalty,” Moss told CTV News Toronto.

The conception of the chain was a collaborative effort – Drake presented the idea and Moss executed the design.

While the name of the necklace – Previous Engagements – is suggestive of failed romances, Moss said he couldn't expand any further on the meaning lying behind the name.

“The concept for the necklace was Drake's idea but anything further I can't comment on,” he said. The price of the chain was also a private matter, Moss said.

However, Moss suggested this wouldn’t be his last collaboration with the rapper.

“We’re not done yet, this is just the beginning with Drake,” he said.

Moss elaborated more on the 14-month creative process that culminated in the chain of sparkling diamonds. “When I was in my design mode and I was in my zone, I was listening to a lot of classical music and putting myself in almost like the early 1900s when the big jewelry houses of the last generation, like Cartier and Harry Winston, when they were making crazy jewelry for royalty,” Moss said.

While he hasn’t known Drake for a long time, Moss said their Toronto connection progressed their relationship by years.

“We’re both from Toronto. I grew up in Toronto. We have this connection that you can say you can’t have with anyone outside of Toronto,” Moss said.

Drake sits on a list of mega celebrities the jewelery designer has worked with, including, Tyler, the Creator, ASAP Rocky, and Jack Harlow.