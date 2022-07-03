Drake joins Backstreet Boys concert at Budweiser Stage in Toronto
Backstreet Boys fans got a surprise at the group's concert in Toronto on Saturday.
There was what appeared to be a sixth Backstreet Boy at the Budweiser Stage as Canadian rapper Drake joined the boy band onstage.
Kim's Convenience actor Andrew Phung tweeted a video of the rapper with the band while they sung their 1999 hit I Want It That Way, with lines from the rapper's Hold On, We're Going Home blended in.
The Backstreet Boys were in Toronto as part of their DNA World Tour.
Ticketmaster says the concert was originally scheduled for Sept. 19, 2021, then rescheduled for July 2 and 3.
