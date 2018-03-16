Drake helps break record of video game 'Fortnite'
The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 16, 2018 11:46AM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- Grammy Award-winning rapper Drake helped Twitch break its record for the most-viewed stream by joining gamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins to play "Fortnite."
There were 630,000 concurrent viewers at its peak on the live-streaming platform Wednesday.
The Canadian rapper and singer says he's been playing the popular video game for a month or two.
He played with "Ninja" and then they were joined by rapper Travis Scott and Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.