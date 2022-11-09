Drake and 21 Savage are being sued for their fake Vogue cover

Drake and 21 Savage are being sued by Conde Nast for the counterfeit Vogue magazine cover they used in promotion for their joint album. (champagnepapi/Instagram, 21savage/Instagram) Drake and 21 Savage are being sued by Conde Nast for the counterfeit Vogue magazine cover they used in promotion for their joint album. (champagnepapi/Instagram, 21savage/Instagram)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Four takeaways from the U.S. midterm elections

Democrats were enjoying a stronger-than-expected showing in the U.S. midterm elections early on Wednesday, but there still remains the possibility that Republicans could end up with control of both the House and the U.S. Senate.

Breaking down the significant turmoil that's unfolded in the Oath Keepers trial

The seditious conspiracy trial of five alleged Oath Keepers leaders has become mired in conflict as U.S. prosecutors called defence witnesses to warn them against self-incrimination in the days before they take the stand, defence attorneys accused one another of unethical conduct and one witness was revealed to be an informant.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton