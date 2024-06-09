Downtown Toronto church badly damaged, historic artwork destroyed by fire
A historic piece of artwork has been lost in a fire that destroyed much of a downtown Toronto church on Sunday.
Emergency crews were called to St. Anne’s Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue just before 8 a.m. The blaze, which has since been elevated to a four-alarm fire, has caused significant structural damage and destroyed much of the roof.
The scene of a fire at St. Anne's Church in Toronto can be seen above. (CP24)
No injuries have been reported.
The church was built between 1907 and 1908, and was designated a heritage easement by the City of Toronto in 1996.
According to its website, the church contains the only known religious works of art by the Group of Seven, alongside other notable paintings.
In an update Sunday afternoon, Father Don Beyers, a priest at the church, told reporters that it appears the Group of Seven artwork had been destroyed.
Crews are battling a fire at St. Anne's Church in Toronto on Sunday. (CP24)
“This is the only church that featured artwork by members of the Group of Seven, and I’m sorry to say, but that’s been lost from what I can see,” he said.
“…This is incredibly devastating for my congregation, it’s devastating for this community, I cannot express how far-reaching [the impacts] this church fire is.”
Police say to expect delays in the area and use alternative routes, as Gladstone Ave is closed between College and Dundas street while crews continue to put out the fire.
“At this point our focus, our primary focus, is to make sure we knock down the remaining bulk of the fire and the hotspots, that we don’t allow it to spread, and the investigation will follow our normal systematic-scientific approach,” Deputy Chief Jim Jessop told media.
Jessop said that the investigation will begin this afternoon, however it is “way too early” to speculate the cause of the fire.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Downtown Toronto church badly damaged, historic artwork destroyed by fire
Crews are battling a fire inside a downtown Toronto church that is home to a historic piece of Canadian art.
Woman charged after entering Chatham home, asking about resident's children
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with mischief after she allegedly entered a Chatham home, looking for a child.
At least 9 dead after suspected militants in Kashmir fire at Hindu pilgrims, sending bus into gorge
Suspected militants in Indian-controlled Kashmir's Jammu province fired at a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims on Sunday and at least nine were killed after the vehicle fell into a deep gorge, officials said.
'Fight or flight': Here's how to defeat the burnout at the workplace
A new phenomenon – "The Great Exhaustion" -- is circulating among some young professionals in Canada, according to a report.
Brain, heart conditions could be treated as a one functioning unit, uOttawa says
A group of researchers from more than 45 academic institutions across Canada, including the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) came together to detect, treat and prevent brain and heart conditions.
B.C. looks into post-fire mushroom picking rush after First Nation reports conflicts
British Columbia says it is not ruling out regulating wild mushroom picking after an Indigenous community said a rising number of foragers are infringing on its land, with one case involving alleged threats of physical violence and intimidation.
Howard University cuts ties with Sean 'Diddy' Combs after video of attack on Cassie
Howard University is cutting ties to Sean "Diddy" Combs, rescinding an honorary degree that was awarded to him and disbanding a scholarship program in his name, after a recently released 2016 video that appeared to show him attacking the R&B singer Cassie.
Dallas mayor pays off losing bet, donning Oilers jersey on social media
The Oilers got a Texas-sized pep talk Friday, when Dallas mayor Eric L. Johnson fulfilled his end of a losing bet with Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohj.
The Olympic rings are mounted on the Eiffel Tower to mark 50 days until the Paris Games
The Olympic rings were mounted to the iconic Parisian landmark on Friday to mark 50 days until the sports world gathers in the French capital for the quadrennial sports festival.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
A Pentagon-funded Quebec mining project does not meet with unanimous approval in Duhamel
Residents of Quebec's Outaouais and Laurentides regions fear that a mining project near the municipality of Duhamel will harm the environment.
-
Montreal Chinatown residents no longer feel their children safe at daycare
Some Chinatown residents say they no longer feel safe in their neighbourhood and that their young children are being exposed to crime and drug use while the City of Montreal is not listening to their pleas for help.
-
Red Bull racer Daniel Ricciardo loves Montreal's track and aura, and gets the parking rules
Among the impressive performances at Saturday's Canadian F1 Grand Prix qualifying runs, Australian Daniel Ricciardo's fifth-place finish stood out. Ricciardo loves the Montreal circuit and even knows how to decipher the city's often confusing parking signs.
Ottawa
-
Brain, heart conditions could be treated as a one functioning unit, uOttawa says
A group of researchers from more than 45 academic institutions across Canada, including the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) came together to detect, treat and prevent brain and heart conditions.
-
'Fight or flight': Here's how to defeat the burnout at the workplace
A new phenomenon – "The Great Exhaustion" -- is circulating among some young professionals in Canada, according to a report.
-
Downtown Toronto church badly damaged, historic artwork destroyed by fire
Crews are battling a fire inside a downtown Toronto church that is home to a historic piece of Canadian art.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins mobile home owners being forced to move, but have nowhere to go
The tenants have until Nov. 30 to leave and were told that if they don’t, the trailers will either be sent to a storage yard and or they’ll be dismantled and scrapped.
-
opinion
opinion You need an estate plan, but do you need a lawyer to do it properly?
Estate planning can seem daunting, especially if you think it requires hiring a lawyer. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher LIew covers practical tips to simplify the process.
-
Woman dies after collision with Northern Ont. police boat early Friday morning
A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday morning when a boat she was riding in was involved in a collision with a boat being driven by Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury.
Kitchener
-
Vehicle strikes bus shelter, four pedestrians suffer serious injuries: police
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a collision in Kitchener that sent four pedestrians to hospital with serious injuries.
-
-
Two taken to trauma centre following collision near Arthur: OPP
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious overnight collision in the Township of Wellington North.
London
-
-
On the bright side with Julie Atchison
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things. Here's a look at the good news stories from the past week.
-
Wortley Pride festival continues on despite protests and messages of hate
The third annual Wortley Pride festival held Saturday has tripled in size this year according to founder and president Kathy Bell, but messages of hate continue to threatened the event before it even began.
Windsor
-
Windsor booster and long-time business owner Ted Farron dies
A long-time community booster and a man whose smile could light up any room has died.
-
Woman charged after entering Chatham home, asking about resident's children
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with mischief after she allegedly entered a Chatham home, looking for a child.
-
WIFF ‘Under the Stars’ features flicks for all ages
WIFF's 'Under the Stars' series returns with a slate of outdoor movies to enjoy.
Barrie
-
Police Sargeant on cross-country cycling journey stops in Collingwood
Collingwood OPP welcomed Sargeant Dayne Campbell of the Vancouver Police Department on Saturday as he cycles across Canada to raise funds for cancer research.
-
Georgian College Auto Show in full gear at Barrie campus
The annual Georgian College Auto Show is in full gear this weekend, bringing together a wide range of cars, brands, students, and families.
-
Ontario's largest butter tart festival in Midland a sweet success
Ontario's largest butter tart festival saw approximately 60,000 visitors take over the streets of downtown Midland.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP, family concerned for missing woman
Mounties say a woman who told friends she hit a tree Friday hasn’t been heard from since.
-
Manitoba Hydro workers vote to authorize strike
Meter readers and inspectors for Manitoba Hydro could be on the picket line next month.
-
'Feel like you're back home': Nigerian culture on display at market
Winnipeg's Nigerian community came together to give people a taste of their culture on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Fire destroys historic sawmill in Digby County
A historic sawmill and museum on the Meteghan River in Digby County was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.
-
Art Gallery of Nova Scotia re-opens with two new exhibitions
The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia (AGNS) re-opened its doors this weekend after six months of building maintenance.
-
Anthology book reimagines Anne of Green Gables in junior high, steampunk dystopia
A new anthology book reimagines Anne of Green Gables in different settings and genres.
N.L.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
Edmonton
-
Oilers overpowered by the poise of experienced Florida Panthers, drop Game 1 of Cup final
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final was an eye-opener for the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Dallas mayor pays off losing bet, donning Oilers jersey on social media
The Oilers got a Texas-sized pep talk Friday, when Dallas mayor Eric L. Johnson fulfilled his end of a losing bet with Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohj.
-
Police say 2 women tried to lure boy into van in southeast Edmonton: EPS
Edmonton police say two women attempted to pick up a 12-year-old boy on Thursday in southeast Edmonton, in what they are calling an attempted abduction.
Calgary
-
Oilers overpowered by the poise of experienced Florida Panthers, drop Game 1 of Cup final
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final was an eye-opener for the Edmonton Oilers.
-
‘This is not the time to garden’: Calgary expected to face water crunch for another week
Calgarians rose to the occasion and cut their water consumption Friday, but there’s still work to do, city officials said at a media briefing Saturday morning.
-
Dawgs bounce back on Saturday night in Sylvan Lake, defeating Gulls 3-1
Garrett Maloney struck out eight Gulls over six innings Saturday night, as the Okotoks Dawgs defeated Sylvan Lake 3-1 at H4 Stadium.
Regina
-
Family of homicide victim seeks closure through weekend vigil
A vigil was held Saturday in Regina to remember 32-year-old Roman Miller.
-
Roughriders rally to clip Elks 29-21 at home in regular-season opener
Shawn Bane Jr. reeled in three touchdown passes as the Saskatchewan Roughriders came from behind to spoil Edmonton's Canadian Football League home opener, defeating the Elks 29-21 on Saturday.
-
Three Sask. contestants vying for first Miss Indigenous Canada crown
A first of its kind Indigenous pageant is bringing 26 contestants from across the country for the opportunity to be titled Miss Indigenous Canada.
Saskatoon
-
Senior escapes knifepoint abduction in Saskatoon campsite robbery
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect who tried to abduct a 75-year-old woman from a campground while threatening her at knifepoint and stealing her truck.
-
Mother against drunk driving hosts annual memorial ceremony in Saskatoon
It was a somber day at HMCS Unicorn Saturday, where a service was held for the lives lost due to impaired drivers.
-
One killed in fatal collision in Saskatoon
A 47-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision that occurred Friday afternoon at Miller Ave. and 71st Street East in Saskatoon.
Vancouver
-
B.C. looks into post-fire mushroom picking rush after First Nation reports conflicts
British Columbia says it is not ruling out regulating wild mushroom picking after an Indigenous community said a rising number of foragers are infringing on its land, with one case involving alleged threats of physical violence and intimidation.
-
'Several' injured after float plane, recreational boat collide in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
A Harbour Air float plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver's Coal Harbour Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
'Fight or flight': Here's how to defeat the burnout at the workplace
A new phenomenon – "The Great Exhaustion" -- is circulating among some young professionals in Canada, according to a report.
Vancouver Island
-
BC United promises to make shingles vaccine free for B.C. residents 50 and older
A BC United government would make the shingles vaccine available at no cost to British Columbians ages 50 and older, party leader Kevin Falcon announced Saturday.
-
B.C. looks into post-fire mushroom picking rush after First Nation reports conflicts
British Columbia says it is not ruling out regulating wild mushroom picking after an Indigenous community said a rising number of foragers are infringing on its land, with one case involving alleged threats of physical violence and intimidation.
-
B.C. drunk driver bit officer during arrest, West Shore RCMP say
A 24-year-old woman is facing a variety of charges after allegedly driving drunk, fleeing from police who tried to stop her, and biting one of them during her arrest.