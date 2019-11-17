

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





A teenage girl has been seriously injured following a stabbing downtown.

Emergency crews were called near a gas station on Jarvis Street and Richmond Street East at around 7:13 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Paramedics said they have transported a female teen to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Her condition was later downgraded to life-threatening, police said.

The suspect is described as a black female wearing a white jacket and dark pants.

Police said the suspect was last seen eastbound on Richmond Street