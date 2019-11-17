Downtown stabbing leaves teen with serious injuries
Police are investigating a downtown stabbing that left a teenager with serious injuries. (CTV News Toronto)
Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, November 17, 2019 8:25PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 17, 2019 8:56PM EST
A teenage girl has been seriously injured following a stabbing downtown.
Emergency crews were called near a gas station on Jarvis Street and Richmond Street East at around 7:13 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Paramedics said they have transported a female teen to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Her condition was later downgraded to life-threatening, police said.
The suspect is described as a black female wearing a white jacket and dark pants.
Police said the suspect was last seen eastbound on Richmond Street