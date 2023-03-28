Doug Ford to hold press conference in Mississauga Tuesday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold a press conference in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.
Ford will be joined by Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy and Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton for the 11 a.m. speaking event.
Following the remarks, Ford, Bethlenfalvy, and McNaughton will make themselves available for questions from the media.
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
Liberals to go after predatory lending in today's budget, invest in dental care plan
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to table a federal budget in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, which a federal source says will include plans to go after predatory lending and more details on dental care as part of a pitch to make life more affordable.
Nashville shooter was ex-student with detailed plan to kill
The former student who shot through the doors of a Christian elementary school in Nashville and killed three children and three adults had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance of the building before carrying out the massacre.
What we know about the Nashville Christian school shooting
Six people were killed at a small, private Christian school just south of downtown Nashville on Monday after a shooter opened fire inside the building containing about 200 students, police said.
Russian whose daughter drew anti-war picture gets two years' jail but flees
A Russian who was investigated by police after his daughter drew an anti-war picture at school was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in a penal colony on charges of discrediting the armed forces.
Here's why advocates want 'femicide' in Canada's Criminal Code
Advocates against women's violence are urging the government to add femicide to the Criminal Code, saying it would bring further awareness to the term and the tragedies it describes.
Teen girl shot and killed in northeast Calgary
A teenage girl was shot and killed in northeast Calgary community of Martindale on Tuesday.
Security, support services needed to tackle violence on Canadian transit: analyst
Cities across Canada need greater security on transit and improved access to mental health and addiction services in order to help Canadians feel safe, one public safety analyst says.
Canada heading into 'mild recession' as tight monetary policy squeezes growth: report
New research says Canada is heading into a mild recession as elevated borrowing costs, a downturn in the U.S. and persistent inflation dial up the country's economic uncertainty.
Accused bus driver in Laval daycare crash to undergo further evaluation
A Quebec man accused of killing two children after ramming a city bus into a Laval daycare last month will require further psychiatric evaluation.
Quebec set to table bill regulating child labour
Labour Minister Jean Boulet is set to table his bill to limit the presence of children in the labour market in the Quebec legislature on Tuesday.
SIngle-vehicle crash north east of London
Drivers north east of London may run into some traffic problems on Tuesday. A single-vehicle collision resulted in a truck ending up on its side in a ditch in the area of Valley View Road and Thorndale Road.
Unexpected highway closure near St. Thomas
Commuters travelling in south St. Thomas had some unexpected headaches Tuesday morning. Two major roadways were part of emergency closures in the southeast part of the city.
Teens arrested after armed robbery in London
Two London teens are charged after an armed robbery over the weekend, according to police. On Saturday, a youth made arrangements to meet a previous employer in a parking lot on Southdale Road east around 11 p.m.
Crash downs hydro lines, closes roadway in Centre Wellington
A collision in Centre Wellington downed hydro lines and closed a portion of a road on Tuesday.
Driver and company charged after tractor-trailer loses pair of wheels on Hwy. 403
A truck driver from Woodstock, Ont. has been charged and had and his vehicle taken out of service after two wheels came off its trailer on Highway 403 near Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford.
NEW | 5 planets will align across the night sky tonight. How to see them in Ontario
Five planets will form a line across the evening sky just after sunset on Tuesday. Here are some tips for viewing the alignment and where best to see them in Ontario:
BREAKING | One dead, one injured in MR55 crash between pickup, tanker
The driver of a pickup truck, a 47-year-old woman, has died after a crash with a tanker on MR55 in the Greater Sudbury community of Lively on Tuesday morning, police say.
Noelville house fire under investigation
A Noelville home has suffered major damage after an overnight fire as crews investigate the cause, officials say.
Evidence against Sudbury murder suspect ‘overwhelming,’ Crown tells jury
The Crown prosecutor in Sudbury made his pitch to the jury Monday afternoon in the Robert Steven Wright murder trial, arguing evidence against him is “overwhelming.”
BREAKING | Fatal fire in Kanata
Ottawa Fire received a 911 call just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, reporting a fire in a one-storey bungalow in the 200 block of Castlefrank Road, just off Glamorgan Drive.
Freeland's budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians, here's what else to expect Tuesday
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time 'grocery rebate' for Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Power outage reported in Tecumseh after Riverside Drive crash
A crash on Riverside Drive has caused a power outage in Tecumseh.
Chatham-Kent police nab man wanted on outstanding warrants for assault and theft
A 27-year-old Chatham-Kent man is facing assault and theft charges after police arrested him on outstanding warrants.
Unifor reports some progress in Windsor Salt negotiations
Negotiations at Windsor Salt are set to resume again next week.
Woman charged with driving impaired after crashing into guardrail on Hwy 11
According to provincial police, the 35-year-old woman collided with the guardrail on Monday night, causing the vehicle to lose a wheel before crashing into the ditch in Oro-Medonte.
Markdale, Ont. scene of early morning police investigation
Provincial police have cancelled their closure of Main St., West after an early morning distress call.
Defence lawyer suggests victim of deadly 2020 Hwy 12 crash had alcohol in his system
Sigfrid Stahn sat in the courtroom on Monday as his defence lawyer tried to sway the jury to the possibility the victim, Guenter Naumann, 77, had alcohol in his system at the time of the head-on collision on Highway 12 in Waubaushene nearly three years ago.
Senior Mounties involved in N.S. mass shooting response either retired or in new jobs
Almost three years after a man disguised as a Mountie started murdering people in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18, 2020, the senior RCMP officers and staff involved in the tragic case have all either retired or moved into new jobs.
Wanted Wentworth man may be armed: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County has obtained a provincewide arrest warrant for a man it says may be armed.
'All I want to know is where he is': Moncton-area woman pleads for help in finding missing brother
After nine days with no answers, a Moncton-area woman is asking for the public’s help in finding her missing brother, Brian Lewis.
Suspect in custody after woman stabbed in Martindale
One woman was sent to hospital on Tuesday after an early morning stabbing.
'It's horrific': Calgary house explosion injures 10 people
The Calgary Fire Department says at least 10 people were injured in a 'sudden and devastating' explosion in the city's northeast on Monday that completely destroyed one home.
Calls for Winnipeg police board chair to step down over use of 'thin blue line' image
A police abolitionist group is calling on a Winnipeg city councillor to apologize and step down as police board chair after using what some consider to be a divisive symbol in a tweet earlier this month.
W5 investigation reveals asbestos cement pipes beneath Winnipeggers' feet
A recent W5 investigation has found there are 721 kilometres of asbestos cement pipes in Winnipeg, and 25 per cent of the water main networks is also made of the material.
Fire breaks out in New Westminster, displacing residents of apartment building
Dozens of New Westminster residents have been displaced by a fire that broke out at an apartment building Monday evening.
Vancouver city council considers tighter rules on bear spray sales amid spike in violence
Vancouver city council is considering cracking down on the sale of bear spray.
Planning for future of B.C. psychiatric hospital site quietly halted
A years-long planning process to determine the future of the Riverview psychiatric hospital grounds in B.C. was quietly halted at the start of this year, CTV News has learned.
Slain Edmonton officers Jordan and Ryan remembered at procession, regimental funeral
Family and friends of two police officers who were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute gathered in downtown Edmonton Monday to say goodbye to their loved ones.
