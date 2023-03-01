Doug Ford to announce 'largest' corporate donation to Canadian hospital

Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones are set to make what the province is calling the “largest single corporate donation to a hospital in Canadian history” to Trillium Health Partners on Wednesday morning.

The hospital network on the west-side of the Greater Toronto Area includes Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga Hospital, and Queensway Health Centre. A year ago, they recieved the largest donation in Canadian history at $105 million.

Real estate developer Orlando Corporation is gifting the health organization with the donation, the amount of which was not publicized in advance.

In September, the company donated $75-million to Scarborough Health Network and the University of Toronto.

At the announcement, Ford and Jones will detail how the money will be used to improve patient care and community health.

The event is set to take place at Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga starting at 9 a.m.

A live stream will be available on CTVNewsToronto.ca