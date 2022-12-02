Doug Ford scheduled to make an announcement Friday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement Friday morning.
The Premier will speak alongside Minister of Energy Todd Smith in Clarington, Ont., at 10:30 a.m.
On Thursday, Ford was joined by Health Minister Sylvia Jones in Toronto to announce Ontario’s expansion of the free rapid antigen test program into January 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada should delay MAID for people with mental disorders: psychiatrists
Canada is not ready to expand medical assistance in dying for people with a mental disorder, leaving psychiatrists across the country 'incredibly concerned' about patients needing better access to care, including for addiction services, says a group representing the specialists across the country.
Nine out of 10 Canadians think a 2023 recession is at least 'somewhat likely': Nanos poll
Nine out of 10 Canadians believe there could be a recession in 2023, according to a new national survey, with four out of 10 calling it 'likely.'
Healer or dealer? Man charged in Toronto's biggest single-day drug and gun bust speaks out
The Toronto man accused in a large drug and gun bust is speaking out, saying on the stand at his trial that he’s a not a major drug dealer, but a 'bio-energy healer' who was as surprised as anyone to find dozens of guns and millions of dollars in drugs in his shared apartment.
Winnipeg man facing murder charge now accused of killing 3 more women over several months
Four Indigenous women in Winnipeg are believed to be dead at the hands of an alleged serial killer.
Prayers? Bombs? Hawaii history shows stopping lava not easy
Prayer. Bombs. Walls. Over the decades, people have tried all of them to stanch the flow of lava from Hawaii's volcanoes as it lumbered toward roads, homes and infrastructure.
Exploring a tunnel deep below Niagara Falls
Turbines that once harnessed the powerful energy of Niagara Falls into a great source of electricity came to a halt years ago. But the secrets deep below the power station are coming to life once again. Visitors can now explore the former cathedral of power and a new tunnel that opens to a spectacular view of the falls.
National security officials planning for 2023 'Freedom Convoy' reboot: adviser to PM
The national security adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that senior officials are planning ahead for the possibility of another 'Freedom Convoy' protest in early 2023.
Alberta deputy premier says sovereignty act not a power grab, eyes changes to bill
Alberta’s deputy premier says the proposed sovereignty act does not grant cabinet unilateral power to rewrite laws behind closed doors, but amendments may be needed to clear that up.
Montreal
Quebec health minister asks nurses to come back to help struggling health-care system
The situation in Quebec's health-care system 'will continue to be difficult' in the coming weeks, Health Minister Christian Dube warned Thursday. He is calling on nurses to come and help out at busy Info-Santé 811 phone line, which received around 10,000 calls on Wednesday.
New Montreal clinic staffed by overtime nurses aims to ease ER pressures
A new clinic in Montreal’s east end celebrated its inauguration on Thursday. It’s staffed entirely by nurse practitioners clocking in on voluntary overtime with hopes the centre will relieve stress on the system. When it’s fully up and running, the clinic should help to relieve pressures on nearby emergency rooms at the Santa Cabrini and Masionneuve-Rosemont hospitals. On Thursday, both had occupancy rates at around 150 per cent.
Mouse droppings found on pizza at Chelsea, Que. school
A western Quebec school board is warning parents of students at a Chelsea, Que. school that two pizzas delivered for a pizza lunch were contaminated with mouse feces.
London
Families honour lost loved ones in Light Up the Night event
On Thursday evening, St. Joseph’s Hospice of London hosted ‘Light up the Night’ in-person for the first time since last year’s event was virtual due to COVID-19.
‘Homeless for Christmas’: Fire could displace housing complex residents for ‘months’
A fire that started in a second story apartment of a Bruce County community housing complex in Walkerton, could leave residents without a home for several months.
Police release photos of suspect in September sexual assault investigation
London police have released a photo of a sexual assault suspect who allegedly inappropriately touched a woman on a city bus in September.
Kitchener
Kitchener Lions Club scaling down Christmas display, cites safety issues
The Christmas Fantasy light display in Victoria Park will be scaled back this holiday season, with organizers citing past vandalism and safety concerns.
-
Two taken to hospital, police investigated reported stabbing in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a reported stabbing in Kitchener, and say two people were taken to hospital Thursday night.
Northern Ontario
Man charged with missing Indigenous man's murder in northern Ontario
Two people from northwestern Ontario have been charged after the body of a local missing Indigenous man was found, police say.
Sudbury area mother issues warning about 'dangerous' TikTok challenge
A northern Ontario mother is warning parents and guardians about a social media challenge that tricks others into becoming an unsuspecting victim -- including her daughter, who broke her arm.
Police, CAA say more people are driving impaired by edibles
A survey conducted by the Canadian Automobile Association finds that since 2019, there has been a 10 per cent increase in cannabis-impaired drivers.
Ottawa
Ford: Ottawa LRT project 'stunk to high heaven'
Fallout from the damning Ottawa LRT public inquiry report continued on Thursday, with Premier Doug Ford saying the project "stunk to high heaven" and that senior city of Ottawa officials did a "terrible job."
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Dec. 2-4
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Windsor
Man in custody following six hour stand-off with Windsor police
Windsor police say a man is in custody following a six hour stand-off in the Riverside area.
Why Windsor soccer fans say Canada's World Cup performance was about more than wins and losses
Despite the men's Canadian soccer team going winless in this year's FIFA World Cup tournament, fans who watched Team Canada take on Morocco from The Manchester Pub say this year's tournament has transcended beyond wins and losses.
Windsor actress stars in new Prime Video series
Sarah Booth has had small roles in shows like SWAT and Law and Order SVU, but finds herself in a new Prime Video series called Three Pines.
Barrie
Two people hospitalized by air, others by land after Barrie crash
Police in Barrie are investigating a serious collision in the city's south end.
Dry cleaning industry calling on government help as future remains uncertain
The dry cleaning industry is calling on the government for help as its future remains uncertain.
South Simcoe Police helping Toy Mountain with 'Weekend of Giving'
With a little more than two weeks to go, the South Simcoe Police Service is lending a big helping hand to CTV's Toy Mountain Campaign.
Atlantic
Scrambling for aircraft in N.S. mass shooting, RCMP told to 'pound sand': official
Transcripts of calls between the RCMP and search and rescue officials in Halifax show an overall lack of understanding of what was required to have a military aircraft assist during the search for a gunman who killed 22 people in April 2020.
Mandatory COVID-19 isolation requirement ends on Prince Edward Island
Residents on Prince Edward Island are no longer required to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19.
'The solution is actually quite simple': Fredericton tiny home community founder says about housing
While it seems like some Maritime communities are in an uphill battle with affordable housing, one Fredericton man's community model is thriving and expanding.
Calgary
Constitutional questions: UCP ministers say proposed Sovereignty Act won't violate the law
Some of the Alberta Sovereignty Act's former critics are now defending it, as questions about its constitutionality continue to swirl.
Calgary's 6 unsolved murders from 2022: What we know
Of the 24 homicides in Calgary so far this year, six of them remain unsolved, leaving still-grieving family members desperate for answers.
-
Winnipeg
Winnipeg man facing murder charge now accused of killing 3 more women over several months
Four Indigenous women in Winnipeg are believed to be dead at the hands of an alleged serial killer.
Privacy breach reported by Manitoba Health
Manitoba Health says a privacy breach that happened earlier this week following a break-in at a facility compromised some people’s personal health information.
Vancouver
B.C. woman behind 'dystopian' commercial found 'death care' easier than health care
A Metro Vancouver woman who garnered national attention earlier this year is doing so again, posthumously, in a "disturbing" viral video that has prompted fierce criticism of a Canadian department store.
'I believe I had checked well enough': Worker at B.C. group home where Cree teen found dead in closet testifies
A worker at the B.C. group home where Traevon Desjarlais was found dead in his closet days after he went missing told a coroner's inquest he checked the teen's room repeatedly – but there was no sign of him.
Metchosin murder trial: One of accused no longer part of proceedings
The murder trial of two inmates accused of killing a Vancouver Island man after escaping a minimum security federal prison took a sudden turn this week.
Edmonton
More shelter space coming, but some worry it is too late for Edmonton's vulnerable
Six people have died in encampments since the cold weather began, as the city and provincial governments prepare further shelter capacity.
Kaprizov's three-point game leads Wild to 5-3 victory over Oilers
Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists to extend his career-best point streak to 10 games, and Joel Eriksson Ek added a goal and assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 5-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.
Alberta reports 4 new influenza deaths, surpasses last seasons total
Four more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data update from health officials bringing the total so far this season to 16. The 2021-22 flu season had a total of 14 deaths.