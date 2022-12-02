Doug Ford scheduled to make an announcement Friday

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Exploring a tunnel deep below Niagara Falls

Turbines that once harnessed the powerful energy of Niagara Falls into a great source of electricity came to a halt years ago. But the secrets deep below the power station are coming to life once again. Visitors can now explore the former cathedral of power and a new tunnel that opens to a spectacular view of the falls.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton