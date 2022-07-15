Doug Ford's house just hit market for $3.2 million. Take a look inside

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is moving and his Toronto house has hit the market for $3.2 million.

The home, located in Etobicoke, was listed on Friday, the agent told CTV News Toronto.

Ford plans to move to his late mother's house, which is located nearby. Ford's mother, Diane Ford, died in January 2020.

According to the listing, the home features "everything you expect from an executive's residence."

The primary bedroom of the home has a balcony that overlooks the pool. (Realtor.ca)

"Built on a large lot on a beautiful tree-lined street in the prestigious Princess Anne Manor neighbourhood, the two-storey property boasts nearly 4,500 square feet of living space," the listing says.

The home has six bedrooms and four bathrooms, a two-car garage, and an in-ground pool.

"The backyard is your summer oasis to host pool parties and barbecues, or to simply lounge and sunbathe," the listing says.

The home also features a built-in security system.

Property taxes for Ford’s home will set you back $11,627 per year. The lot measures 63.83 feet by 120 feet.

While Ford has been premier of Ontario, the home has been the location of various protests.

An addition on the home was completed in 2010. (Realtor.ca)

Anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate protesters have spent hours outside his house, causing a disturbance on the quiet residential street.

In December, a spokesperson for Ford said he and his family couldn't even get into their home due to anti-vaccination protesters demonstrating outside.

The backyard of the home. (Realtor.ca)

Ford has previously used his COVID-19-related press conferences to urge people who want to protest to come to Queen’s Park and stop bothering his family and neighbours.

In June 2021, a 44-year-old man allegedly armed with a butcher's knife was arrested on Ford's doorstep by the Ontario Provincial Police. Ford and his wife were not home at the time of the incident.