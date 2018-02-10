

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Doug Ford says he'll run for a seat in the Ontario legislature this June, even if he loses the leadership race for the Ontario Progressive Conservatives.

But Ford says he's confident he can translate his electoral successes in Toronto into a win provincially.

He says he's growing the Ontario PC Party by bringing in NDP and Liberal voters who are just as fiscally conservative -- and against the Liberals -- as longtime PCs.

Ford appeared at a networking conference for conservatives in Ottawa this week, the second of the three PC candidates addressing the crowd.

Christine Elliott was expected to speak later this morning, while Caroline Mulroney spoke on Friday.

The Ontario PCs will elect a new leader on March 10.